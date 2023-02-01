Digital Advertising Market Size Expected To Reach $209 Billion By 2027

Digital Advertising Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 1, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Digital Advertising Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the digital advertising market. As per TBRC’s digital advertising market forecast, the global digital advertising market size is expected to grow to $209.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.1%.

The growth in the digital advertising market is due to the internet user base's expansion coupled with self-service platforms. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital advertising market share. Major players in the digital advertising market include Google Ads, Facebook, Alibaba, Amazon, Baidu, Tencent.

Trending Digital Advertising Market Trend

Technological advancements such as AR (augmented reality) are a major trend gaining popularity in the global digital advertising market. These days, advertisers have adopted augmented reality in their advertising strategies to enhance the user experience.

Digital Advertising Market Segments

• By Platform: Mobile Ad (In-App and Mobile Web), Desktop Ad, Digital TV, Other Platforms

• By Ad Format: Digital Display Ad (Programmatic and Non-programmatic Transactions, Internet Paid Search, Social Media, Online Video, Other Ad Formats

• By Industrial Vertical: Media and Entertainment, Consumer Goods & Retail Industry, Banking, Financial Service & Insurance, Telecommunication IT Sector, Travel Industry, Healthcare Sector, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Transportation and Logistics, Energy, Power, and Utilities, Other Industrial Verticals

• By Geography: The global digital advertising market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Digital advertising refers to the services that promote businesses online, such as through search engines, social media, websites, and any other program that can be accessed digitally. Digital advertising helps achieve a variety of business goals across the marketing funnel, ranging from brand awareness to customer engagement, to launching new products and driving repeat sales.

Digital Advertising Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business