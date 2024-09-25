Small Drone Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Small Drone Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The small drone market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.16 billion in 2023 to $5.84 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to consumer and hobbyist adoption, cost reduction in drone manufacturing, regulatory framework development, increased awareness of drone capabilities, rise of drone racing, integration into agriculture.

The small drone market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to urban air mobility, package delivery services, environmental monitoring, emergency medical services, surveillance and border security, education and training programs.

Growth Driver Of The Small Drone Market

The rising military and defense expenditure is expected to propel the growth of the small drone market going forward. Defense expenditure refers to all current and capital expenditure on the armed forces, including peacekeeping forces of defense ministries and other government agencies engaged in defense projects, and paramilitary forces when judged to be trained, equipped, and available for military operations. Small drones have improved military capabilities around the world in better reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition, increased flexibility, reduced cost, improved situational awareness, crew safety, faster deployment, and others.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Small Drone Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Dai-Jing Innovations, Parrot SA, AeroVironment, Elbit Systems, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industry Limited, BAE Systems PLC, 3D Robotics, Textron Inc., Saab AB, Delair, Yuneec International, Applied Aeronautics, The Boeing Company, Thales Group, Skydio, Autel Robotics, Airobotics, BRINC Drones LLC., Citadel Defense Company, Corvus Robotics, Dedrone, DroneDeploy, DroneUp, DroneSeed, DroneSense, Propeller Aero, SkyCatch, Skyword, Valqari, Volansi, WiBotic, Wing, Zipline, Censys, Inspired Flight, Skyfish, Hitec Commercial Solutions, Vantage Robotics, RangePro X8P, C-Astral Aerospace.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Small Drone Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the small drone market are developing innovative small drones with upgraded sensors to drive revenues in the market. Small drones with upgraded sensors refer to compact unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with advanced sensor technologies, enhancing their capabilities for improved navigation, data collection, and situational awareness.

How Is The Global Small Drone Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing

2) By Operation: Remotely Piloted, Optionally Piloted, Fully Autonomous

3) By Power source: Fuel, Battery

4) By Application: Military, Commercial

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Small Drone Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Small Drone Market Definition

Small drones refer to drones that travel up to 90 miles and are used primarily for espionage and intelligence gathering. The wings of these drones are usually fixed and can be easily lifted by the arm and thrown into the air.

The main types of small drones are fixed-wing and rotary wings. Fixed wing refers to a wing, that is fixed in place rather than rotating. They run based remotely piloted, optionally piloted, and fully autonomous operation with fuel and battery as power sources for various applications in military and commercial.

