Holographic Display Market: Growing at a CAGR of 15.63%, Will Hit $1.15 Billion by 2027

Cost-Effectiveness, greater picture clarity coupled with higher storage capacity is driving the expansion of the holographic display market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Holographic Display Market is estimated to reach $1.15 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR 15.63% from 2022 to 2027. A holographic display uses coherent light used by a laser to create three-dimensional images in space or on screens. The integration of Laser Plasma technology in holographic displays enables to the production of images in thin air without the need for any sort of screen or external refraction media which results in the creation of hanging light that leaves its onlookers in awe and leaves a lasting impression on them. The report offers an extensive analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Holographic Display Market highlights the following areas –

Healthcare will be the fastest-growing segment by industry in this market with a CAGR of about 16.82% due to its applications in medical imaging, research and training medical students in real-life situations.

Events & Advertisement is the fastest-growing segment in this market with a CAGR of 16.44% owing to increased demand for innovative business strategies, leaving a lasting impression on consumers and providing an immersive experience to customers during a live event.

APAC region holds the largest market share at 34% due to rapid economic growth and expansion of end-user industries in emerging economies, especially China and India.

Segmental Analysis:

By Application:

The Holographic Display Market can be classified into many segments according to Applications such as Digital Signage, Medical Imaging, Smart TV, laptops, Events & advertisements and others. Among them, Events & advertisements are projected to have the fastest growth at a CAGR of 16.44% in the forecast period of 2022-2027.

By Industry:

The Holographic Display Market based on the application can be further segmented into Surgical, Diagnostic, Therapeutic, Monitoring, and Others. The Monitoring Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the soaring establishment of distinct kinds of monitoring devices employing different kinds of sensors like pressure sensors for providing different kinds of treatments.

By Geography:

The Holographic Display has varied applications across many industries such as Consumer Electronics, Retail, Medical, Industrial, Defense and Others. Among them, the healthcare industry is expected to grow at the fastest pace with a CAGR of 16.82% in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Holographic Display Industry are -

1. Holoxica Ltd.

2. Holotech Switzerland AG

3. Looking Glass Factory Inc.

4. Provision Holding Inc.

5. Hypervsn

