Thermal Conductor Film Market Size to Boost USD 8.5 billion By 2027 | CAGR 6.2% - IndustryARC

It is easy to clean, fast, and reliable to use. Thus, with the driving demand for silicone Thermal Conductor Film Market is estimated to rise.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Thermal Conductor Film Market size is forecast to reach US$8.5 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2027. Thermally conductive film is a type of flexible heat sink that aids in the dissipation of heat produced by an electrical equipment. A thin layer of metal, often aluminium or copper, is bonded to a substrate material such as polyimide or polyester. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Thermal Conductor Film Market highlights the following areas -



1. Asia-Pacific region dominated the thermal conductor film market with the rapidly rising growth of the electrical & electronics, automotive, and other end-use sectors.

2. Increasing investments to promote the consumption of li-ion batteries is also driving the thermal conductor film market growth. For instance, to promote EVs and lithium ion batteries, the Indian government launched the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicle (FAME) scheme in 2019 with a Rs.10,000 crore budget. The scheme was set to expire in 2022. To encourage the purchase of 7,090 electric buses, 35,000 four-wheelers, 500,000 three-wheelers, and 1 million two-wheelers, the government planned to offer incentives. The Indian government extended the second phase of the FAME scheme by two years, to March 31, 2024, in June 2021. To encourage the use of lithium ion batteries, the government has authorised FAME subsidies only for lithium ion.

3. Rapidly rising demand for thermal conductor films to eliminate air between surfaces with higher conductivity materials, improvise thermal conductivity between joined surfaces, and to withstand harsh environments, has driven the demand for thermal conductor films.

Segmental Analysis:

Silicone thermal conductive film segment dominated the thermal conductor film market in 2021. Silicone thermal conductive film is one of the most commonly and widely used thermal gap filling materials. These films are made with silicone oil as raw material and added insulation, temperature resistance, and thermal conductive materials.

2. Asia-Pacific region dominated the thermal conductor film market in 2021 with more than 45%. Due to the highly developed electronic and automotive industries in China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Vietnam, the market for thermal conductor film has seen gradual rise in recent years.

3. Electrical and electronics sector dominated the thermal conductor film market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Increasing usage of silicone, graphene, and polyamide films due to its excellent thermal conductivity, has made it ideal for heat transfer and control of high-intensity electronic integrated components.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Thermal Conductor Film Industry are -

1. DuPont

2. Furukawa

3. 3M

4. Henkel

5. Kaneka Corporation



