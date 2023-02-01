Unilateral Teleradiology Solutions for a Multilateral World
In a world where borders have been erased digitally, Teleradiology Solutions is helping healthcare organisations access professional radiology expertise in a centralized model”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teleradiology Solutions (TRS), a global pioneer in remote radiology interpretation and telehealth that provides services to more than 150 hospitals worldwide, convenes specialists and technologies so that imaging data is converted to intelligence that can save and extend lives. At Arab Health 2023, TRS, part of the Telerad Group, is the Gold Sponsor of the Intelligent Health Pavilion, showcasing physician and operations services from Teleradiology Solutions and group company Telerad Tech.
Dr. Arjun Kalyanpur, Chief Radiologist & Founder CEO, Teleradiology Solutions, will present to Arab Health attendees on ‘Teleradiology and Artificial Intelligence – Healthcare Technologies of the Future’. On the company’s presence at Arab Health, he said: “Cross-sectoral collaboration has never been more evident than in the healthcare sector as of late. While the technology-driven transformation of the healthcare industry continues to be a force for good, we believe that the next transformational curve will be defined by an added layer of medical expertise above the technology layer, all for the benefit of more accurate diagnoses, better access to specialist reviews, and ultimately improved outcomes. In a world where borders have been erased digitally, Teleradiology Solutions is helping healthcare organisations access professional radiology expertise in a centralized model.”
TRS has already made significant inroads into the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region, providing solutions to hospitals and groups such as UAE based, King's College Hospital London - Jumeirah Medical Centre, Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), NMC Royal Hospital - Al Zahra, Valiant Clinic & Hospital, Saudi Arabia based John Hopkins Aramco Healthcare and The First Scan, along with KIMS Health Hospital in Oman and the Royal Bahrain Hospital in the past. They have recently onboarded Qatar based Sidra Medicine and Hamad Medical Corporation and have further strengthened their presence in the region.
Kishor Joshi, Chief Business Officer, TRS, said: “Arab Health provides us the opportunity to show our expertise in both the diagnostic as well as technology aspects. Both are today intricately linked, as the progress in medical imaging requires significant upskilling of radiologists to be able to analyse, diagnose, and report. Teleradiology Solutions effectively brings together a diverse, distributed, professional team together for collaborative review of anonymized data, resulting in saved time and better counsel. At Teleradiology Solutions, we provide the qualified, continuously-trained experts, as well as a curated technology platform that brings human expertise and artificial intelligence together. We look forward to building on existing relationships with the regional and global medical fraternity, and to forging a new paradigm of digital transformation for the industry at large”, he added.
Technology-enabled medical solutions – or MedTech – is a swiftly-evolving space, featuring technology terms such as robotics, artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, teleconferencing, remote monitoring and more, all in a healthcare-specific application context. As many MENA countries leapfrog the typical innovation cycles that other markets underwent, the region is also at the forefront of adopting MedTech as a way to improve access to healthcare and improve quality of lives for citizens and residents alike.
According to research from Allied Market Research, global medical imaging market is expected to grow from US$37.97 billion in 2021 to US$56.53 billion in 2028, a CAGR of 5.8 per cent . Closer home, TechSci Research records that the diagnostic imaging market in the UAE will continue to register an impressive growth between 2023 to 2027, on the back of demand for early diagnoses, increased chronic diseases, and an aging population .
TRS is at the Intelligent Health Pavilion (IHP) at Arab Health 2023, which is held from 30th January to 02nd February 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The TRS stand will feature demonstrations of the AI-integrated radiology workflow platform for stand-alone and multi-site use, as well as a range of other products suitable for diagnostic imaging for specific diseases and clinical applications.
