Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market to Reach US$2.6 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market size is forecast to reach US$2.6 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyanoacrylate adhesive, also popularly known as super glue, instant glues or power glues is a solvent-free acrylate adhesive that cures instantly on contact with mated surfaces. These adhesives are used in different industries for their high strength and excellent durability. Cyanoacrylate adhesives have the ability to bond different substrate materials such as wood, plastics, metals, glass and others. These adhesives are used in various applications including automobiles, aerospace & defense, furniture, machinery and consumer goods among others. Hence the growth in these industries will propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Cyanoacrylate adhesives market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. One of the key drivers of the market is rapid growth in the automotive and healthcare industry.

2. The growing demand for super glues, power glues or instant glues across end-use industries is expanding the Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market size during the forecast period.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market Segment Analysis – By Type : Alkoxy cyanoacrylate is a super adhesive that has an extremely mild odor and low fume. Alkoxy Cyanoacrylate is eight times more expensive than ethyl-type adhesives and it has been used in the cosmetics and healthcare industry. They are used in the assembly of disposable medical devices. Hence, the growth in medical and medical equipment keeps on driving the demand for the Cyanoacrylate Adhesives market.

2. Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market Segment Analysis - By Application : Cyanoacrylate adhesives are used to bond different types of materials such as plastic, glass, wood and others. All these materials found their usage in different body components of passenger and heavy vehicles. Cyanoacrylate adhesives can also withstand extreme conditions, facilitating use in temperatures ranging from -40° to 250° F.

3. Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : The Asia-Pacific region dominated the Cyanoacrylate Adhesives industry in terms of revenue with a share of 44% in 2021 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The presence of developing nations such as India and China is driving the market growth in the region.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cyanoacrylate Adhesives industry are:

1. 3M

2. Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

3. DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA

4. Dow

5. H.B. Fuller Company

