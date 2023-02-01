Sputter Coater Market to Reach US$928 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Sputter Coater Market size is estimated to reach US$928 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sputter Coater Market size is estimated to reach US$928 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Sputter coater refers to a physical vapor deposition process used to apply ultra-thin coating on a substrate which usually consists of highly pure & electrically conducting metals, such as gold, iridium, chromium, palladium and cadmium. Superior properties of sputter coater such as increased thermal & electrical conduction and low microscopic beam damage are boosting its market demand. The varied application of sputter coater in solar panels, consumer electronics, architectural & automotive glass and jet engines is creating a drive for the sputter coater market in major end-use industries, such as energy generation, automotive, building & construction, aerospace and electrical & electronics. Factors such as growing solar production capacity, rapid growth in automotive production, accelerating growth of the aerospace sector and flourishing construction projects have provided growth opportunities for the sputter coater industry.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Sputter Coater market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Sputter Coater Industry, on account of the flourishing demand for Sputter Coater from major sectors like electrical & electronics which is rapidly growing due to the high consumption of consumer electronics items.

2. The Growing usage of semiconductor chips in consumer electronics has accelerated the usage of Sputter Coater in the electrical & electronics sector for depositing thin films on semiconductors during integrated circuit processing. This would boost sputter coater demand in the electrical & electronics sector and have a significant influence on the Sputter Coater Industry outlook.

3. Sputter Coater is a scanning electron microscopy application that has high applicability in the aerospace sector for quality assurance, damage analysis and structural studies. Such applications are contributing to the market growth of the Sputter Coater industry.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Sputter Coater Market Segment Analysis – by Target Type : Pure elements held the largest share in the Sputter Coater Market share in 2021. This market share is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Pure elements mainly consist of highly pure metals such as cadmium, iridium, palladium and gold which have high electrical conductivity. Compared to other targets, pure elements sputter coater has superior benefits such as reduced microscopic beam damage, improved thermal conduction and low beam penetration.

2. Sputter Coater Market Segment Analysis – by End-use Industry : The high demand for sputter coater in the electrical & electronics sector is due to its major application in various electrical components, such as semiconductors, circuit boards and sensors. Due to its rich properties of electrical and thermal conduction, sputter coater is majorly used in semiconductors for depositing thin films of various materials during integrated circuit processing. The semiconductor demand is rapidly growing in communication devices which have increased in sales and production volume.

3. Sputter Coater Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the Sputter Coater Market share (up to 41%) in 2021. The flourishing application of sputter coater for architectural & automotive glass, electrical semiconductors and metal substrates such as iridium, cadmium and palladium is driving its market growth in the region.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Sputter Coater industry are:

1. Quorum Technologies

2. Chessington Scientific Instruments

3. Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

4. Semicore Equipment

5. Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd.

