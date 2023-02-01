Droxidopa Market worth $487.1 million by 2027 at a growth rate of 7.8% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The rise in factors of Neurogenic orthostatic hypotension like Anemia, Dehydration, Endocrine problems, and others will drive the Droxidopa Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Droxidopa Market size is forecast to reach US$487.1 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2022-2027. Droxidopa is a medication widely used to treat symptoms of neurogenic orthostatic hypotension that increases the deficient supply of norepinephrine as well as dopamine in patients with neurogenic orthostatic hypotension in the youth population. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Droxidopa Market highlights the following areas -



1. The Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period (2022-2027). The increasing diseases like anemia, dizziness, dehydration, and syncope in Asian countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are driving the market for droxidopa.

2. Increasing research & development to treat symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH) caused by dopamine beta-hydroxylase deficiency and others will drive the Droxidopa Market.

3. The growing working class and increasing stress levels resulting in increasing neurogenic orthostatic hypotension diseases will boost the Droxidopa Market by 2027.

Segmental Analysis:



1. The capsule segments accounted for around 40% of the market share in 2021 and are estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Capsules observed the nutrients present in a better way than the nutrients obtained from other forms. The drugs which are present in the capsules are considered to enter the bloodstream of people immediately.

2. Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the Droxidopa Market in 2021 up to 34%, owing to the growing working class, and other related symptomatic diseases, in developing countries like China, India, Indonesia, and others. The major factor responsible for the growth of global droxidopa is neurogenic orthostatic hypotension which results in a fall in blood pressure, due to a deficiency of norepinephrine release from sympathetic nerve terminals.

3. The droxidopa 300 Mg segment accounted for approximately 38% of the market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The droxidopa 300 Mg is widely used for the treatment of orthostatic dizziness, lightheadedness, or blackout feeling in adult patients with symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH) mainly due to primary autonomic failure, multiple system atrophy, and others.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Droxidopa Industry are -

1. Piramal Enterprises Limited

2. Lupin Ltd

3. Clarochem Ireland Ltd

4. Estechpharma Co., Ltd.

5. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



