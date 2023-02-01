Activated Calcium Carbonate Market worth US$4.2 billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 3.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growth in drug delivery technologies and pharmaceutical development across the globe is boosting the application of Activated Calcium Carbonate Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Activated Calcium Carbonate Market size is forecasted to reach US$4.2 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 3.2% from 2022 to 2027. The Activated Calcium Carbonate is produced by surface coating of the PCC slurry with stearic acid and titnate coupling agent and filtering and drying and then obtaining the ACC powder. The Activated Calcium Carbonate has rising application in printing ink, rubber, adhesives, plastic such as polyvinyl chloride, paper, and others. The demand of Activated Calcium Carbonate for usage in calcium dietary supplements and other medication is creating a drive in the Activated Calcium Carbonate industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Activated-Calcium-Carbonate-Market-Research-511923



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Activated Calcium Carbonate Market highlights the following areas -



1. The Activated Calcium Carbonate Market size will increase owing to growing application in food, paper, printing inks, additive, and others across major end users during the forecast period.



2. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the Activated Calcium Carbonate industry due to flourishing pulp and paper sector, growing construction projects, and increase in plastics generation, thereby boosting the demand of Activated Calcium Carbonate.



3. The growing demand of activated calcium carbonate in additive application for plastics is offering major growth in the market.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511923



Segmental Analysis:



1. The additive application of Activated Calcium Carbonate is growing due to a major demand in various end use industries such as food, paints, paper, and plastics. Furthermore, it has major demand in the plastic sector for additive application and fillers in order to ease the polymer extrusion and reduce the cost.

2. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Activated Calcium Carbonate Market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period. The flourishing demand of Activated Calcium Carbonate in this region is influenced by high growth and development in major end use industries such as construction, pharmaceutical, automotive, agriculture, and others.

3. The demand of Activated Calcium Carbonate in the plastic industry is growing owing to its major application as additives and fillers polyvinyl chloride and other plastic resins. The Activated Calcium Carbonate provides improved surface finish, glass and opacity in the plastic compounds.

4. The application of Activated Calcium Carbonate as filler and additives in rubber and plastics is also boosting the demand in the market. Furthermore, the rise in demand of rubber and plastics in various end use industries is growing, thereby boosting growth opportunities for the Activated Calcium Carbonate Market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Activated Calcium Carbonate Industry are -



1. Imerys S.A.

2. Gulshan Polyols Limited

3. Okutama Kogyo Co. Limited

4. MARUO Calcium Co. Limited

5. HeBei Lixin Chemistry Co. Limited



Click on the following link to buy the Activated Calcium Carbonate Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511923



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Carbonate Minerals Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15678/carbonate-minerals-market.html

B. High-Calcium Limestone Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/High-Calcium-Limestone-Market-Research-503249

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062

