Gateway First Bancorp Invests in Boyd Street Ventures Fund 1

NORMAN, OK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Groundbreaking venture capital firm Boyd Street Ventures announced today that Gateway First Bancorp has invested in its Fund 1.

“We're very pleased that Gateway First Bancorp has decided to invest in our vision,” said James Spann, Boyd Street Ventures Founder and Managing Partner. “Having one of the country’s leading regional banks make a significant investment in our first fund is a testament to the need for a venture capital firm that identifies and supports promising under-the-radar startups that are being ignored by other VCs.”

Boyd Street Ventures is targeting a $25 million fundraise for its Fund 1, with a $50 million hard cap. The firm has made seven investments in health sciences, energy tech and fintech companies to date and plans to make six-to-10 additional investments in 2023.

“We applaud Boyd Street Ventures for its commitment to funding and guiding innovative founders who are struggling to raise venture capital funds to launch their businesses,” said Scott Gesell, CEO of Gateway First Bank. “There are so many talented entrepreneurs in Oklahoma, Texas and the other markets we serve, and we’re pleased to help BSV give these startups the support they need and deserve.”

About Boyd Street Ventures

Boyd Street Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm connecting institutional and other investors to high-growth investment opportunities developed within the ecosystem of University of Oklahoma, recipient of the Carnegie Classification’s highest rating for research activity, and by OU alums and other entrepreneurial Oklahomans. BSV places Pre-Seed, Angel, Seed and Series A/B investments in the Life Sciences, Energy Tech, FinTech, and Climate Tech sectors. The firm focuses on under-the-radar startups that are less likely to have their prices overbid and overpriced than are startups from East and West Coast universities. This strategy, coupled with its unusually active involvement in providing de-risking strategic and operational counsel to these startups through its BSV Venture Studio, enables Boyd Street Ventures to target above-average returns for its investors. For more information, please visit https://www.boydstreetventures.com/.



About Gateway First Bank

Gateway First Bancorp, Inc. was created in 2022 to develop and manage new business opportunities and/or lines of business as a subsidiary of Gateway First Bank. This corporation will help Gateway continue to grow and diversify as an organization while complimenting both mortgage and banking lines of business. The primary line of business will be the servicing of home loans generated by the Gateway Mortgage team.

Gateway First Bank, headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma, is a leading financial institution that provides banking and mortgage services to individuals and businesses. Gateway is one of the largest financial institutions in the state, with assets totaling $1.9 billion. In addition to its eight banking centers in Oklahoma, Gateway has a strong mortgage presence nationally, with more than 130 mortgage locations and over 1,100 employees. For more information, please visit www.gatewayfirst.com.

