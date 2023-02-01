Glass Substrate Market to Reach US$2.6 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Glass Substrate Market size is forecast to reach US$2.6 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glass Substrate Market size is forecast to reach US$2.6 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2022-2027. The glass substrate is a blend of silicon-like borosilicate and aluminosilicate among others. It is a thin panel, widely used in the fabrication of glass products which are ideal in the display & cover glass, camera lenses and others. It is primarily used in the automotive, healthcare and electronics sectors owing to its low electrical loss, corrosion-free and excellent optical transmission. According to Glass for Europe, transportation holds 15% of flat glass consumption and others hold 5% of the share for solar applications, appliances (fridges or ovens), electronics, furniture and many more in Europe. Therefore, the growing development of the transportation sector along with the growing demand for electronics and others would boost the demand for glass substrates during the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Glass Substrate market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2022-2027). The increasing demand for electronics and automotive among Asian countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea is driving the market for glass substrates.

2. Growing demand for Glass Substrate for electronics products such as TV, smartphones and laptop among others is expected to boost the demand for glass substrate during the forecast period.

3. Robust demand for borosilicate glass for the display panel, conservatory, insulation, reinforcement structures and others, owing to temperature and corrosion properties, would surge the demand for the Glass Substrate.

4. Rising demand for laboratory apparatus and the development of the solar power industry will also boost the Glass Substrate Market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Glass Substrate Market Segment Analysis – by Type : The borosilicate segments accounted for around 55% of the Glass Substrate Market share in 2021 and are estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Borosilicate glass is a type of glass that consists of boron and silicon. Thus, it has very low coefficients of thermal extension in comparison with any other common glass.

2. Glass Substrate Market Segment Analysis - by Application : The synthesis of zinc oxide and indium-tin-oxide nanostructures on glass substrate by electrochemical deposition is widely used in the manufacturing of semiconductors products such as integrated circuits, complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS), image, batteries, sensors and others.

3. Glass Substrate Market Segment Analysis - by Geography : The Asia-Pacific region held the largest Glass Substrate Market share (up to 48%) in 2021, owing to the growing industrial, medical, solar and automotive market in developing countries like China, India, Indonesia and others. The major factor responsible for the growth of glass substrate is low carbon footprint which promotes eco-friendly products that can be recycled. Glass substrate products are widely used in displays of electronics devices, medical devices, solar panels and others.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Glass Substrate industry are:

1. AGC Inc.

2. SCHOTT AG

3. Corning Inc.

4. LG Chem Ltd.

5. Saint-Gobain S.A.

