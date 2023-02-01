Wind Turbine Gear Oil Market to Reach US$1.2 billion by 2027 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increased use wind energy explains the increased use of Wind Turbine Gear Oil Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Wind Turbine Gear Oil Market size is estimated to reach US$1.2 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2027. Gear Oil plays an important role in keeping wind turbines run efficiently and reliably. Due to of the extreme conditions faced by the wind turbines, there are a number of parts that require hydrodynamic lubrication. There are different categories for selecting particular gear oil which includes water resistant, corrosion protection, remain in viscosity many more. There are different types of gear oil like synthetic gear oil (also known as poly alfa olefin PAO) such as Polyalkylene Glycol, mineral gear oil bio-based gear oil. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Wind Turbine Gear Oil Market highlights the following areas -



1. Wind turbine gear oils are majorly produced in Asia-Pacific with major countries like China, Japan South Korea which are contributing in the growth of wind turbines.



2. Mineral-based gear oils are the largest the oldest produced gear oils which are used in gearboxes for better efficiency wear protection.



3. As wind turbine gear oil are used in wind turbines, it is a sustainable source of energy which is cost efficient, environment friendly widely accepted by the world.



Segmental Analysis:

1. According to Energy Information Administration, the wind-power industry’s share in the global net electricity generation from renewable power will grow rapidly from 11% in 2012 to 19% in 2020 23% in 2040.

2. Asia Pacific is the leading region accounted for the largest share in the global wind turbine gear oil market in 2021, with a share of over 32%. Asia is set to become a leader soon in offshore wind turbine energy. The Asia-Pacific includes all the major countries like China, India Japan.

3. The average drain time increase gradually with consumption of good quality gear oil for the gearbox. As the wind turbines needs appropriate locations for wind farms which is becoming a big concern for many manufacturers, but this has resulted in development of offshore wind farms.

4. As wind energy is a renewable source of energy which is sustainable for the environment does not pollute the air like power plants, it is widely accepted in the world. It is actually a form of solar energy as winds are caused by the heating of the atmosphere by the sun the rotation of the earth as long as the sun shines the wind blows, the energy produced can be harnessed to send power across the grid.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Wind Turbine Gear Oil Industry are -

1. Vestas Wind Systems A/S

2. General Electric Company

3. Exxon Mobil Corporation

4. Klüber Lubrication .

5. Nordex SE

