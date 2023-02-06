New Book Helps Coaches Build a 7-Figure Coaching Business
A Proven Blueprint for Getting High-Ticket Clients
Using Lisa's signature formula, her 7-figure talk process... I've been able to generate millions, that's right seven figures in sales.”SADDLE RIVER, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry expert and multi-millionaire business coach Lisa Lieberman-Wang has just released a comprehensive guidebook for coaches who want to build a successful and profitable coaching business. This step-by-step guide provides coaches with the tools and strategies they need to take their business to the next level, whether they are just starting off or expanding.
— Jerremy Newsome, Real Life Trading
With Lisa's proven Mastery to Millions methodology, this book teaches coaches how to attract high-paying clients, design a talk that sells, master sales and marketing, and grow their business. The book is filled with specific instructions, real-life examples, and Lisa's personal guidance, making it the perfect guide for coaches who want to prosper.
Inside, readers will learn how to:
● Find the riches in the niches, identify, & target the ideal client avatar
● Create a "7-Figure Talk That Sells" and profit repeatedly
● Know where to market and create lead generation that converts
● Leverage the resources of other people's people (OPP) & stages' (OPS)
● Develop a sales process that feels natural and authentic
● How to use AI to leverage yourself and marketing
● Close high-paying clients with confidence
● Bonus: Write a book in 30 days & become the expert in the field
Leaders in the coaching industry have already praised the book, with Jerremy Newsome, Stock & Crypto Expert, saying "Using Lisa's signature formula, her 7-figure talk process, and her deep dive into what people really need, want, and desire, she showed me how to help provide that value and that transaction to them. I've been able to generate millions, that's right seven figures in sales."
About the Author: Lisa Lieberman-Wang is a business & marketing strategist, industry expert, and multi-millionaire business coach with over three decades of experience in the coaching industry. With a proven track record of success and a wealth of knowledge to share, Lisa has helped countless coaches and consultants take their businesses to new heights.
She has been featured in every major publication and television station ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, The CW, Huffington Post, Harvard, TEDx and more. Recognized as “Top 25 Women Entrepreneurs” by Leading Women Entrepreneurs. Today, Lisa is a multiple time #1 best-selling author, Founder and CEO of FINE to FAB, and Mastery to Millions.
"How to Build A 7-Figure Coaching Business" is available now on Amazon and other major book retailers as well as at www.HowtoBuilda7FigureCoachingBusiness.com. Get a copy today and start building your coaching business!
HERE'S WHAT LEADERS IN THE COACHING INDUSTRY ARE SAYING
"WOW! Lisa Lieberman-Wang is the real deal. She’s a legit marketing superstar...The results we generated together were phenomenal. There are many reasons I’m going to be working with Lisa for years to come.” – Todd Hartley, CEO of WireBuzz, Tony Robbins Business Mastery Speaker
"What has been fascinating for me is to watch Lisa bring such a high level of expertise from so many disciplines, from personal growth and development and the psychology of success to marketing and pragmatic business strategies, and weave it all together seamlessly while honestly delivering some of the best content that I've seen in any of those spaces for a lot of years." – Deb Battersby, Success Matrix, CEO, Maverick Coaching
"You go to Lisa when you want your mind blown. She has been a board advisor for over a decade, actively helping us with strategic marketing as we built multiple multi-million-dollar businesses in the health and wellness space, while saving lives. " – DR. Roger Sahoury, #1 Bestseller, SprintSet Energizing Weight Loss System
