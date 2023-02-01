Fireclay Tile Announces Architecture Scholarship for Black Women
To help narrow the racial disparities in their industry, Fireclay has partnered with the Architects Foundation to sponsor a Diversity Advancement Scholarship.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In order to help narrow the racial disparities in the design industry, Fireclay Tile has partnered with the Architects Foundation for a 3rd year to sponsor a Diversity Advancement Scholarship specifically for Black women pursuing architecture. This year, they’re aiming to raise $75,000 to support the education of three architecture students. Fireclay has committed to donating $25,000 and is inviting others to help them reach their goal and support the progress of aspiring Black women architects.
A 2021 report by NCARB and NOMA National found that women of color are disproportionately impacted by financial limitations along the path to architectural licensure. Only 0.4% of all licensed architects in America today are Black women.
These scholarships support more than the recipients—they benefit the architecture field as a whole, helping to raise up diverse and vibrant voices the profession is currently lacking. Architecture shapes the world we all share, and that world should have space for everybody.
"At Fireclay Tile we believe that supporting diversity in design is essential for creating a more inclusive and innovative world, which is why we are proud to work alongside the Architects Foundation,” says Fireclay Tile’s CEO, Eric Edelson. “By funding scholarships that support the progress of underrepresented individuals, we are not only promoting diversity in the architecture profession but also helping to build a strong foundation for the future of the built environment."
Last year, Fireclay introduced the inaugural direct recipient of their scholarship fund, Oni Thornell, a current freshman studying architecture in New York. From Oni, “I look forward to becoming an architect with the right to advocate, express my ideas, be respected, and be valued as an equal partner or member of any institution I choose to join. Representation and visibility are necessary in any profession to make an impactful contribution to our profession and the changing world.” Through Fireclay’s scholarship fund, Oni will receive $4,000 per year towards her tuition for up to five years to attend Syracuse University.
"In addition to supporting women like Oni, Fireclay Tile has helped raise awareness of the need to support Black women who dream of becoming architects,” says Marci Reed, Executive Director of the Architects Foundation. “It is true that it’s hard to be what you can’t see…elevating Black Women in architecture school is a necessary step for creating an inclusive profession to serve a just, equitable, diverse, and inclusive society."
If you would like to support by spreading the word or making a donation, you can do so at the link below.
https://www.fireclaytile.com/2023-architecture-scholarship
ABOUT FIRECLAY TILE
Since 1986, Fireclay Tile has been committed to making tile a better way. This mission has earned them B Corp certification, Climate Neutral certification as well as a reputation for producing the most coveted handmade tile available. Made to order, Fireclay offers an array of materials, alongside complimentary design services for homeowners, a program for residential trade professions, and dedicated commercial support for large projects. Their customers can boast that their beautiful, sustainably made tile is handcrafted with 100% renewable energy, which qualifies for industry-leading certifications, including LEED. Their products are also made for good. From their partnerships with Allies in Arts, National Parks Conservation Association, and its Pledge1% commitment, they work and design with good intentions.
Fireclay Tile
Fireclay Tile
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram