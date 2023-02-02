Interactive Kiosk Market is Thriving Worldwide By 2026 With a CAGR of 15.5%

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Data security is a key feature of kiosks that is driving the demand of the Interactive Kiosk market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Interactive Kiosk Market is estimated to reach $35.8 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR 20.53% from 2021 to 2026. Interactive Kiosks are computer devices designed to help people in performing specific tasks and services on their own like paying bills, buying tickets, bank transactions and others. It’s a standalone device in a public place used for contributing information or for any kind of promotional purpose, often incorporating an interactive display on screens. Interactive kiosks market has a cut-throat competition for the big players in the market with its huge demand from various industries like Entertainment, Hospitality, banking and other industries.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Interactive Kiosk Market highlights the following areas –

• With the usage of Interactive Kiosks in retail practices to enhance customer experience and analyzing public behavior are playing a significant role in driving the market. It has a various advantages like efficiency of sales, reduced transaction time, improved interaction, enhanced service is driving the market.

• Security related applications and development in retail and entertainment industries are the major divers of the market. Kiosks helps various industries to save time, and to increase the number of users that approach at a time as it gives effective information in less time is further driving the market.

• Technological advancements such as Near-Field Communication (NFC) and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) in the field of digital payment and security applications have also contributed to the expansion of applications and the use of Interactive Kiosks.

Segmental Analysis:

By Usage:

Food ordering held the largest share in the Interactive Kiosk market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 9.21% during the forecast period. Self-ordering kiosks are constantly gaining traction in the transformation of the way orders are delivered in fast-service restaurants with a high footprint.

By End Use Industry:

The Retail sector held the largest share in the Interactive Kiosk market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.28% through the forecast period. As they provide information and advertise the offerings to shoppers without the need for actual entry of shoppers into the retail stores, the demand for kiosks for retail applications is increasing.

By Geography:

APAC held the largest share in the Interactive Kiosk market in 2020 up to 33%. This can be attributed to rapid urbanization and consumer preference for convenience. The contactless payment option helps clients to complete transactions easily, conveniently, and safely.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Interactive Kiosk Industry are -

1. Diebold Nixdorf

2. SLABB

3. NCR

4. Embross

5. Kiosk Information System

