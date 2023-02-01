Consumer 3D Printing Market: Unlocking New Possibilities in Manufacturing

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Huge demand for custom designs is driving the consumer 3D printer market in the jeweler segment.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D printing is the process of manufacturing three dimensional objects by depositing successive layers of material through the 3D printer. It is also called as additive manufacturing. This is mainly useful for manufacturing spare parts because they are very difficult to obtain. The 3D printers have the capacity to reduce the need for traditional manufacturing processes and the costs that go with those processes like factory costs.

What are the major applications for Consumer 3D printing Market?

The various end users assessed include home, educational institutions, small and medium businesses, architects and designers, service providers and others. It is used in jewelry business for creating unique designs. It is used in making home decors like mugs and vases. It is used in educational institutions to give practical knowledge. This is also used in making phone cases. It is used in making toys and small sculptures.

Market Research and Market Trends of Consumer 3D Printing:

• Proof of concept and prototyping are the major end user applications for consumer 3D printing. Majority of the consumers in the consumer 3D printing market use it to demonstrate a product during development phases. Clothing designers have started 3D printing cloths. This is allowing the designers not only to develop different designs but different applications such as lightweight bulletproof clothing for defense are also being prototyped using consumer 3D printers.

• Consumer gifts and keepsakes, 3D printer service bureaus popping up around the world create bespoke consumer products using 3D scanner and 3D printer technologies. For example, pets, children and brides and grooms are scanned and 3D printed figurines are produced from the scans as lasting keepsakes.

• Amazon has received a patent for new retailing systems which enables the company to process orders for custom 3D printed items. Customers can get their designs 3D printed through the service, and they receive them through the mail or pick them up.

Competitive Landscape:

The top Key players in the Consumer 3D Printing Industry are -

1. Stratasys

2. Sulpteo

3. Sumco Corp

4. Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

5. Hitachi Metals Ltd

6. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

