DMV News You Can Use for January 2023

A Message from Director Robinson

On behalf of Team DMV, I want to wish everyone a happy New Year! 2023 promises to be a busy year at DC DMV as we continue to streamline customer transactions and introduce new initiatives to better serve the public, while remaining focused on public safety. It's going to be an exciting year!

As winter has arrived, please read this month's Vision Zero article where we offer some helpful tips to keep you and your loved ones safe while driving in wintry conditions.

This month's newsletter also includes an exciting update on our Ticket Alert Service (TAS). All District residents can now enroll in TAS! The service is free and you can receive quick notifications on tickets when you sign up, so please enroll in TAS today.

Also, continue reading to learn more about our upcoming Hiring Fair on January 23. DC DMV is hiring for several open positions and we encourage all interested and qualified candidates to submit their resume online. Selected applicants will be invited to interview in-person on January 23.

Finally, your feedback is important so please join me for our DC DMV Live Chat held the first Thursday of each month. I'll be online for a full hour to respond in real-time to any of your DC DMV-related questions. Our next online live chat is scheduled for Thursday, February 2 at 12 pm.

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Enjoy and stay safe!