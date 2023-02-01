VirtualHealth Named to the New York Digital Health 100
VirtualHealth recognized for innovation in care management and utilization management technologyNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VirtualHealth today announced that it has been named to the New York Digital Health 100 (DH100), a recognition that highlights the company's dedication to innovation in digital health and leadership in the New York region. Digital Health New York (DHNY) publishes the annual list as part of the New York Healthcare Innovation Report, a comprehensive analysis that takes an in-depth look at the data, trends and people that have propelled New York to become the capital of healthcare innovation.
“This award is a wonderful recognition of our ongoing commitment to lead the industry towards equitable value-based care through innovation,” said Adam Sabloff, VirtualHealth CEO and Founder. “We’ve been intentional with the features and integrations we build into HELIOS, focusing on efforts to better support care management, utilization management, disease management, population health management, and efforts to drive better health equity. And our commitment to innovation will continue in 2023, with further developments to help our customers improve member engagement and communications, better address SDOH initiatives, and improve data interoperability via FHIR® standards.”
VirtualHealth was selected for this year’s New York Digital Health 100 for its recent innovations to the best-in-class HELIOS® SaaS platform including:
• Launching a new utilization management software within HELIOS (HELIOSum)
• Improving integrations, reducing launch timelines, and delivering platform efficiencies to support care management for populations with significant social determinants of health (SDOH) needs
• Updating the built-in digital engagement tools for telehealth (HELIOSvisit) and text messaging (HELIOStext) to better meet the needs of care teams and their members
• Launching a new configuration specifically designed for specialty care providers, delegated entities and scaling healthcare organizations called HELIOS Essentials
Now in its 4th year, the DH100 had double the number of applicants compared to 2022. With this explosive growth, the scope of the list greatly expanded, and now represents 35 new companies; counts 12 unicorns among its ranks; has 23 organizations that are led by female CEOs; and 37 of the companies on the list raised $1.6B in 2022.
“In 2023, the New York Digital Health 100 includes an incredibly diverse, innovative and forward-thinking set of companies and leaders that are making an impact on the future of healthcare,” said Bunny Ellerin, Co-Founder and CEO, DHNY. “On behalf of the entire New York healthcare ecosystem, we are delighted to spotlight these organizations, support their growth and applaud them for their meaningful contributions to improving healthcare.”
To download a copy of the New York Healthcare Innovation Report, please visit www.dhny.co.
About VirtualHealth
HELIOS by VirtualHealth enables government health plans, commercial payers, health systems, and specialty providers to streamline the administration of value-based care management. HELIOS allows healthcare teams to focus on providing better care and getting better outcomes, improving both patient and employee satisfaction. HELIOS uses powerful automation, data integrations, automated workflows, and unparalleled configurability to enable better communication, improve efficiency, and help providers deliver the right care at the right time. Some of the largest and most innovative health organizations across the country use HELIOS for care management, disease management, utilization management, and behavioral health needs, for millions of members. To learn more, visit www.virtualhealth.com.
About Digital Health New York (DHNY)
Digital Health New York (DHNY) is the premier network of CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors, payers, and providers driving New York’s healthcare ecosystem. DHNY works to increase the visibility of New York as a leader in healthcare innovation, showcases the organizations and leaders curating the future of healthcare, and brings people together to share ideas, spark new directions and create success. For more information, visit www.dhny.co.
Rob McChane
VirtualHealth
pr@virtualhealth.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn