HARRISBURG, PA – This week, Governor Josh Shapiro helped to light the west side of the Capitol green along North 3rd Street to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles’ advancement to Super Bowl LVII following their Sunday night win at home over the San Francisco 49ers.
“Go Birds!” said Governor Josh Shapiro.
The Capitol will remain lit in Eagles green until the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12.
# # #
You just read:
Governor Shapiro Lights Capitol Green in Celebration of Philadelphia Eagles Advancing to Super Bowl
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.