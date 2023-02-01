The Sheriff Lucius D. Amerson “Bridge Builder” Foundation
The First Black Sheriff Elected in the SouthWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheriff Lucius D. Amerson “Bridge Builder” Foundation a 501 (c) 3 organization was founded by his son Anthony E. Amerson in 2022. Last year, state and county legislative and law enforcement officials gathered to rename a section of State Highway 29 as Lucius D. Amerson Memorial Highway. in honor of his contributions for ensuring the law was administered fairly amongst citizens during the racially charged civil rights period in American history.
"The world we live in is rapidly changing, the need exists to cultivate a platoon of youth amongst the next generation to serve as agents of change for improving the conditions affecting the most marginalized communities" says Amerson. The Bridge Builder Foundation shall conduct social, charitable, and educational activities and programs aimed at producing citizens that are capable of creating and sustaining thriving communities in rural America.
During Black History Month this year, the foundation aims to raise awareness and inspire the next generation of youth through the donation of copies of the autobiography “Great Courage” to various schools across the state of Alabama and in the countries of Ghana and Tanzania.
The inspiring autobiography titled, “Great Courage,” captures Sheriff Amerson’s riveting experiences with enforcing the law fairly and equally in racially segregated Macon County, Alabama. Born in Eutaw, Alabama Lucius D. Amerson was elected as the First Black Sheriff in the Deep South After Reconstruction in 1966.
