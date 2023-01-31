Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,097 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,430 in the last 365 days.

Yakima County massage therapist suspended on allegations of sexual misconduct

For immediate release: January 31, 2023   (23-008)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – State health officials suspended the license of Yakima County massage therapist Jesus Bautista Rodriguez (MA60736453) pending further legal action.

Rodriguez allegedly exhibited a pattern of sexual misconduct against clients. Rodriguez has been charged with third-degree rape in Yakima County Superior Court.

The suspension prohibits Rodriguez from practicing as a massage therapist in Washington to protect patient safety and public health. He has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Department of Health and Board of Massage protect and promote public health, safety, and welfare in Washington by regulating the competency and quality of health care providers. The agency establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms, and discipline. Rules, policies, and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to people in Washington.

The DOH website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Sign up for the DOH blog, Public Health Connection

###

Printable Version (PDF)

You just read:

Yakima County massage therapist suspended on allegations of sexual misconduct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.