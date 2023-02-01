Million Dollar Baby Co. Introduces New Nursery Brand Namesake
Namesake marks the newest modern nursery brand rooted in traditional designLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Inc. Best in Business award-winning organization Million Dollar Baby Co. announced the launch of Namesake, a modern nursery furnishing brand rooted in traditional design elements. Namesake joins a distinct portfolio of beloved baby brands including DaVinci, Babyletto and Nursery Works.
“We’ve developed Namesake to inspire modern parents who want a laid-back, comfortable and eclectic design approach in their homes,” says Teddy Fong, CEO of Million Dollar Baby Co.
Namesake brings parents carefully crafted products that balance classic style with today’s modern living spaces. The brand’s wooden cribs are constructed with solid, sustainably sourced New Zealand Pine and American Poplar. The best-selling Winston and Abigail cribs are inspired by vintage American cribs featuring traditional metal casting. Parents will also find gliders hand-upholstered in luxe velvet and boucle on the versatile Crewe Recliner as well as stain-resistant eco-performance fabric made with 30% REPREVE recycled fibers from plastic water bottles on all seating styles.
“Namesake’s style is a blend of natural elements, comfortable ‘lived in’ fabrics, and a modern meets classic sensibility,” explains Fong.
With Namesake pieces, families can create safe and sustainable nurseries that feel like an extension of their homes and values. All cribs and seating meet Greenguard Gold Certification standards having been tested for more than 10,000 chemicals and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Additionally, each seating item uses wooden frames from FSC-Certified forests, and every inbound and outbound shipment is 100% carbon neutral through partnership with Freight Club.
“We’re designing products that can be used in a variety of homes, from a classic New England cottage to a modern farmhouse,” says Fong, “And the response to this brand from customers has been incredible so far, showing that parents have been looking for an aesthetic like this for some time.”
About Namesake: Namesake is designed for today’s parents with traditional taste in design, bringing timeless character into any current nursery space with award-winning furniture. Namesake’s thoughtfully crafted styles are safe, planet-friendly and built to grow with the family. They are traditions worth keeping. Please find more information at www.namesakehome.com, facebook.com/namesakehome or Instagram @namesake_home.
Media Contact:
Michelle Cassidy
press@namesakehome.com
Michelle Cassidy
Million Dollar Baby Co.
press@namesakehome.com
