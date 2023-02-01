Innovating the Beauty Supply Shopping Experience

Kinks and Curl Natural Hair Boutique partners with MYAVANA to help clients choose the right hair products with the help of AI Technology.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kinks and Curls Natural Hair Boutique Celebrates its 6th Anniversary and Launches Partnership with Myavana Kinks and Curls Natural Hair Boutique, a leading provider of natural hair care products and services, is proud to celebrate its 6th anniversary on February 4th, 2023. In honor of this milestone, the company is thrilled to announce its launch partnership with Myavana, a cutting-edge hair analysis technology.This exciting partnership will make Kinks and Curls the first store in Atlanta to offer Myavana's innovative hair analysis system, providing customers with customized product recommendations based on their individual hair needs. The technology takes into account a person's hair type, porosity, density, and more to provide a personalized hair care plan, ensuring that each customer receives the best possible care for their hair. "We're proud to bring Myavana's technology to Atlanta and provide our customers with the highest level of care for their natural hair," said Crystal Daniel, Founder of Kinks and Curls. "This partnership is a historical milestone for our company and we're thrilled to be at the forefront of the natural hair care industry."The celebration of Kinks and Curls' 6th anniversary and the launch of the partnership with Myavana will take place on February 4th, 2023, from 12:00pm at 3157 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville, GA 30045. The event will include special discounts, giveaways, and the opportunity to experience the Myavana hair analysis system first-hand.Kinks and Curls Natural Hair Boutique is committed to providing its customers with the best possible natural hair care experience. This partnership with Myavana is just the latest example of their commitment to innovation and excellence.For more information, please visit http://www.kinksandcurlsatlanta.com About Kinks and Curls Natural Hair Boutique: Kinks and Curls Natural Hair Boutique is a leading provider of natural hair care products and services. The company is dedicated to empowering women of all hair types to embrace their natural beauty and provide them with the best possible hair care experience.About Myavana: Myavana is a cutting-edge hair analysis technology that provides personalized hair care recommendations based on individual hair type, porosity, density, and more. The technology takes the guesswork out of hair care, ensuring that each customer receives the best possible care for their hair.