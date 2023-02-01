Ken Cuccinelli Joins Federal Fiscal Sustainability Foundation Board of Directors
State-Led Fiscal Responsibility Amendment Solution to Looming Financial Crisis
We must use the Constitution to restore the boundaries of power in Washington. The process we are pursuing is state driven from beginning to end, requiring a vote of the people to ensure its safety.”DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Federal Fiscal Sustainability Foundation (FFSF), a 501(c)(3) organization advocating for state legislatures to propose, and people to ratify a Constitutional Amendment under Article V of the U.S. Constitution that promotes fiscal sustainability, announced The Honorable Ken Cuccinelli joined its Board of Directors. Cuccinelli joins former U.S. Comptroller General David Walker, Admiral Bill Owens, Dr. Barry Poulson, and David Biddulph in leading the fight against the impacts of inflation and out-of-control national debt through a state-drafted, voter-approved, inflation-fighting, fiscal responsibility amendment to the Constitution.
— Ken Cuccinelli
Ken Cuccinelli was Acting Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security from November 2019 until January 2021, following his tenure as acting Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. He previously served as Virginia’s attorney general from 2010 to 2014. During that time, he led the Commonwealth of Virginia in fighting human trafficking, achieved record enforcement against gangs, fought healthcare fraud, and prosecuted child predators. Cuccinelli also served in the Senate of Virginia from 2002 to 2010 and has practiced law for more than 25 years.
“We are thrilled to have Ken join our leadership team,” stated David Biddulph, co-founder of FFSF. “His leadership in government and in the private sector is a great asset as we continue advocating for a fiscal responsibility Amendment. Like me, he has grandchildren and wants to leave them a future without a devastating debt burden.”
“The reality of the coming financial crisis is predictable with simple math. You cannot escape math like the federal government has been trying to do,” explained Ken Cuccinelli. “We must rein in this system, and Congress isn’t going to do it without a Fiscal Responsibility Amendment, and that has to come from the States.”
Cuccinelli will focus on legal challenges in addition to legislative solutions for fighting inflation and out-of-control spending including H. Con. Res. 101 which would call for an Article V Convention of the States to propose a fiscal responsibility amendment to the U.S. Constitution unless the Archivist determines that the two-thirds requirement for state applications to call a Convention for Proposing Amendments to the Constitution has never been met. Additionally, H.R. 8419, referred to as the Article V Accountability Act, would direct the Archivist of the United States to authenticate, count, and publish applications of states calling for a convention to propose amendments. The Archivist would notify Congress when the threshold for calling a convention has been satisfied, which would require Congress to establish a date and place for the Convention of the States.
“In all my years of public service, the first thing in my oath was to uphold and protect the U. S. Constitution. We must use the Constitution to restore the boundaries of power in Washington,” Cuccinelli said. “The process we are pursuing is state driven from beginning to end, requiring a vote of the people to ensure its safety. Our Founders knew what they were doing.”
“There is a moral component to all of this,” Cuccinelli continued. “Federal fiscal irresponsibility will result in an economic crisis, hurting the poor most of all. I am proud to be fighting with these thoughtful and tireless advocates for fiscal responsibility. They are working to protect the most vulnerable in our society and future generations.”
The Federal Fiscal Sustainability Foundation’s purpose is to educate “We the People” that to form a more perfect union, their state legislatures have the right to propose and the people to ratify an Amendment under Article V of the U.S. Constitution that promotes fiscal sustainability to secure the blessings of liberty, peace, and prosperity, for our country, families, and future generations of Americans.
