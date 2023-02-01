SystemDomain has partnered with Nfina Technologies, a leading provider of Data Protection Services

Submit Release
CHICAGO, IL, WILL, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SystemDomain, Inc, a leading global information technology, consulting services company, today announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with Nfina Technologies, a leader in Data Storage, Servers, and Hyperconverged Clusters that combines current high performance technology with a market leading warranty and US based tech support. Nfina provides the best value and lowest TCO in the industry.

“SystemDomain now offers its small and mid-sized businesses an effective and affordable Hybrid Cloud Storage Solutions facilitating rapid recovery of data and applications” said Shubhi Garg, CEO, SystemDomain, Inc. “This will enhance SystemDomain's product portfolio in our Cyber Security business unit".


"When we look for new Nfina resellers, we not only discuss sales techniques and recurring revenue, we ask them how their customers feel when they do business with them. That is how we choose quality resellers like SystemDomain. We are very proud they have decided to join us as a partner.” said Warren Nicholson, President & CEO of Nfina Technologies

SystemDomain had been ranked as:

● The Fast 50" by NMSDC 2022
● Top 20 Most promising Cyber Security Solution Provider 2017' by “Silicon India”
● OMNIKAL's OMNI500 Top Businesses for 2017.
● Gold Award as fastest growing Cyber Security Firm: Cyber Security Excellence Award

About SYSTEMDOMAIN, INC.
SystemDomain is global information technology and consulting services company based in Chicago, IL with focus in Cyber Security & Risk Management, Digital, Cloud, Data Analytics and Professional Services (such as Enterprise Architecture, Database, Network Management, ERP, CRM, Cloud and Digital Transformation). SystemDomain strives to connect with their customers, clients, and partners with an unbeatable portfolio of solutions to leverage critical trends such as big data & analytics, social business and security. SDI has offshore software development and support centers for clients who are interested in cost-effective and reliable services. World's leading software companies had signed partnership with SystemDomain to integrate and implement their solutions across various industries.

For more information, please visit www.systemdomaininc.com

About Nfina Technologies
Nfina is Provide the most reliable and most Cyber-Secure Hybrid Cloud platform with a Unified Management Dashboard. Nfina Technologies is a US based manufacturer of Data Storage, Servers, and Hyperconverged Clusters that combines current high-performance technology with a market leading 5-year warranty and US based tech support. Nfina provides the best value and lowest TCO in the industry.
Nfina Technologies supply products to IT departments with growing compute and storage requirements who need the latest technology in order to maximize their IT infrastructure spending dollars. Every Nfina customer receives personal attention from our staff, because our success is tied to your business.

To find out more, please visit https://nfina.com

Contacts:

Gene Everette
Marketing Director
Nfina Technologies
T: +1 (251) 243-0043
E: gene.everette@nfina.com

Ashley Shah
SystemDomain Inc
+1 630-922-8189
email us here

