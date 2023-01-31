NCRA Releases Salary Considerations for Cancer Registrars: 2022
NCRA's Salary Considerations for Cancer Registrars: 2022 to provide registrars and human resource departments with accurate and timely salary information.ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Cancer Registrars Association (NCRA) has released its Salary Considerations for Cancer Registrars: 2022 to provide registrars and human resource departments with accurate and timely salary information to inform the hiring practices of this critical health information profession.
The salary data was collected in 2022 as part of the most recent Role Delineation Study (RDS) of cancer registry professionals. NCRA’s Council on Certification conducts an RDS every five years to inform the process of updating the test content for the Certified Tumor Registrar (CTR®) exam. In addition to questions about the essential performance domains and job tasks of cancer registry professionals across the range of registry roles and settings, the 2022 RDS contained questions about the demographic characteristics of respondents, including education level, income, benefits, and employer information. NCRA used the data to conduct further analyses of demographic and job characteristics related to income within the cancer registry workforce.
The Salary Considerations for Cancer Registrars: 2022 presents the 2022 survey results and compares the data collected from the 2017 RDS. While the comparisons show increases from 2017 to 2022, the analysis does not reflect the decrease in buying power that high inflation causes. NCRA added an Inflation Impact on Wages and Salaries section to the report to help cancer registrars better understand the impact inflation has on real salaries and wages. Registrars are encouraged to use the salary data and inflation analysis as they negotiate future compensation packages.
Key survey findings:
• Respondent average annual salaries increased from $71,429 to $82,683 from 2017 to 2022 – a 15.8% increase.
• Respondent average mean hourly wage increased from $26.09 to $30.61 from 2017 to 2022 – a 17.3% increase.
• Respondents who hold the Certified Tumor Registrar (CTR) credential have a 9.5% higher hourly wage than non-CTRs. CTRs reported a mean hourly wage of $30.75; non-CTRs reported a mean hourly wage of $28.07.
• On average, cancer registrars/abstractors are salaried at $60,644 compared to mid-management positions (analyst/coordinator/supervisor/consultant) at $75,627, or about 25% more than cancer registrars/abstractors. Registry managers/directors make $98,230 annually on average, or about 30% more than mid-management and 62% more than registrars/abstractors.
• Respondents who primarily work in the Western region have the highest average incomes at $37.06 for hourly wage workers and $94,709 for salaried workers, while those respondents who primarily work in the South/Southwest have the lowest average incomes at $28.62 for hourly wage workers and $73,951 for salaried workers. Respondents in the West earn 29.5% higher hourly wages and 28.1% higher annual salaries than respondents from the South/Southwest.
NCRA’s Salary Considerations for Cancer Registrars: 2022, key findings, additional resources, and more can be
found at: www.ncra-usa.org/Advocacy/Workforce/Salary-Considerations.
About the National Cancer Registrars Association (NCRA)
NCRA is a non-profit organization that represents over 6,500 cancer registry professionals and Certified Tumor Registrars. The mission of NCRA is to empower and advance registry professionals through innovations in education, advocacy, credentialing, and strategic partnerships. Cancer registrars are data information specialists that capture a complete history, diagnosis, treatment, and health status for every cancer patient in the U.S. The data provide essential information to researchers, healthcare providers, and public health officials to better monitor and advance cancer treatments, conduct research, and improve cancer prevention and screening programs. For more information about NCRA, visit www.ncra-usa.org and www.CancerRegistryEducation.org.
