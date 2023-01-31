Commission Factory Launches Integrations Marketplace to Streamline Partnership Discovery

Discover more about the Integrations Marketplace at www.commissionfactory.com

Discover integration partners who can increase revenue, create customer demand and optimise eCommerce websites.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commission Factory, APAC’s biggest partnership marketing solution, has introduced the Integrations Marketplace to simplify partnerships for both advertisers and publishers. The new feature provides a visual directory of available integration partners, including cart abandonment publishers, app-tracking partners, and user journey partners, all within the Commission Factory platform.

The Integrations Marketplace simplifies partner discovery and connection with behind-the-scenes automation and a user-friendly interface. Brands can now access new revenue opportunities, reduce manual effort, and spend more time developing valuable partnerships.

This new feature equips integration partners with greater visibility and reach to Commission Factory's 800+ advertisers through quick and easy integration, and the ability to effortlessly showcase capabilities and solutions.

Angelique Bosse, Commission Factory's Product Marketing Manager, says the Integrations Marketplace makes it easy for advertisers to expand partnerships and enhance their eCommerce platform.

“Our mission is to facilitate exceptional partnerships for brands and affiliates alike. The Integrations Marketplace simplifies the process for both parties to discover and connect with each other, creating new revenue opportunities and improving strategic digital marketing. It’s a win-win.”

The Integrations Marketplace is now live in the Commission Factory platform. Learn more by visiting this article.

Contact Angelique Bosse at angel.bosse@commissionfactory.com for interviews.

About Commission Factory

Commission Factory is a global MarTech solution aimed at evolving the partnership marketing industry through innovation, unparalleled partnership opportunities, and world-class technology.