The Satanic Temple Launches Religious Telehealth Abortion Clinic in New Mexico
The virtual clinic provides free medication abortion services to those participating in TST’s religious ritual.
According to TST Health’s website, anyone in New Mexico seeking to perform The Satanic Temple’s abortion ritual will be able to receive free online medical services.”SALEM, MA, USA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Satanic Temple has announced the launch of its first reproductive health clinic, which will provide free religious medication abortion care in New Mexico. TST Health, The Satanic Temple’s religious medical services arm, will provide telehealth screenings and appointments and prescribe abortion medication for its patients.
According to TST Health’s website, anyone in New Mexico seeking to perform The Satanic Temple’s abortion ritual will be able to receive free online medical services. Patients undergo a confidential screening and virtual appointment before having their prescriptions sent to the clinic’s pharmacy partner, who will mail the medications in a discreet package. The pharmacy’s fees will fall around $90 USD in order to keep prices at a minimum. TST Health’s licensed medical staff will be available for patient questions and concerns and will initiate follow-up communications with patients. In addition, the clinic has a dedicated patient hotline that is on call 24/7.
The Satanic Temple hopes to expand operations into other states, including those that do not allow clinicians to perform abortions. “TST is proud to expand reproductive options for our members. This is just the beginning,” said Erin Helian, Executive Director of Campaigns. “We will remain steadfast as we continue the fight to uphold reproductive justice in the United States.” The Satanic Temple has argued in its lawsuits against Texas that under the First Amendment, and federal and state Religious Freedom Restoration Acts, its abortion ritual is exempt from restrictions and bans because the procedure is an essential part of religious practice.
TST Health has named the facility “The Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Abortion Clinic.” “In 1950, Samuel Alito’s mother did not have options, and look what happened,” said Malcolm Jarry, the cofounder of TST. “Prior to 1973, doctors who performed abortions could lose their licenses and go to jail. The clinic’s name serves to remind people just how important it is to have the right to control one’s body and the potential ramifications of losing that right.”
About The Satanic Temple
The Satanic Temple, the subject of the critically-acclaimed documentary, Hail Satan?, and the academic analysis of modern Satanism, Speak of the Devil, confronts religious discrimination to secure the separation of church and state and defend the Constitutional rights of its members. In response to Oklahoma and Arkansas placing a Ten Commandments statue on Capitol grounds, TST offered its bronze Baphomet statue to stand alongside the Christian monuments. TST hosts the "After School Satan" club to counter the Evangelical "Good News Clubs" in public schools across the country to promote a plurality of religious viewpoints. The mission of The Satanic Temple is to encourage benevolence and empathy, reject tyrannical authority, advocate practical common sense, oppose injustice, and undertake noble pursuits for the individual will. For more information about The Satanic Temple, visit https://thesatanictemple.com/.
