Revolutionizing the Real Estate Industry: TENNTS Inducted into Miami DDA Incentive Fund Program

TENNTS & Miami Downtown Development Authority (Miami DDA) and the Incentive Fund Program TENNTS and Miami Downtown Development Authority (Miami DDA) Incentive Fund Program

New-to-Market Induction brings proptech solutions to the Miami Downtown District

We are thrilled to have been inducted into the Incentive Fund Program by the Miami Downtown Development Authority” — Daniel Detoni, CEO of TENNTS

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TENNTS, an AI-based proptech startup with smart living technology is delighted to announce its induction into Miami Downtown Development Authority’s (Miami DDA) Incentive Fund Program from early 2023 onwards. Miami DDA will support TENNTS as it establishes its headquarters in the Downtown Miami district, building on the community's vitality.

Miami DDA is a well-respected independent agency of the City of Miami. Their Program provides funding and resources to businesses and organizations that are working to create jobs, drive innovation and contribute to the economic development of the community. TENNTS’ induction will provide the Downtown Miami community with a broader scope of innovative connectivity solutions in the rental and hospitality space. Along with new residential units in development, the district is proud of its growing number of residents, with a daytime population that is more than double among residents, workers, and tourists who visit the area. Downtown Miami’s continued evolution as a global business and lifestyle destination is a key driver to the economic lifeforce of the state.

“We are thrilled to have been inducted into the Incentive Fund Program by the Miami Downtown Development Authority,” said Daniel Detoni, CEO of TENNTS. “Their expertise in strengthening and promoting the economic vitality of Downtown Miami is unparalleled, and we are confident that this incentive will help us to better connect with our community and continue to push boundaries of what is possible.”

Under this partnership, Miami DDA will award incentives that will drive TENNTS’ focus on new business opportunities for the community. This added value will ensure that the community has access to cutting-edge technology and services. “TENNTS’ choosing Downtown Miami as its headquarters is a testament to the City’s evolution into a technology hub. Through our incentive programs the Miami DDA is fueling the growth of our business community, attracting companies that are revolutionizing how people live and work,” said Christina Crespi, executive director, of Miami DDA. “We are excited to welcome TENNTS and support their growth.”

Downtown Miami will continue to flourish in the future in large part due to the demand for high-quality rental properties and associated technologies, its rapidly growing population, and high employment rates as more businesses, financial firms, and tech companies set up their headquarters in the city. Additionally, the downtown community can also expect to see the benefits of this collaboration in the near term.



About TENNTS

TENNTS is a real estate and hospitality technology brand that offers smart living solutions as a service; connecting buildings, residents, and local businesses, automating flexible rentals, and empowering local businesses to grow. Our all-in-one platform facilitates property operations and rental management to improve efficiency and cost-effectiveness for landlords. Additionally, our AI-integrated vetting process ensures residents a safer and more secure experience. Our flagship product, ZenTENNTS, provides full-service management for properties ranging from apartment developments to modernized hotels. The company's shareholders and executives bring a wealth of expertise in the targeted industries of real estate, technology, and hospitality, positioning TENNTS as a future leader in the market.



About Miami Downtown Development Authority

The Miami DDA is an independent agency of the City of Miami funded by a special tax levy on properties in its district boundaries. It is governed by a 15-member Board comprised of three public appointees and 12 downtown property owners, residents, and/or workers who are tasked with overseeing the direction of the agency and setting policy. The agency is committed to grow, strengthen, and promote the economic health and vitality of Downtown Miami. As an autonomous agency of the City of Miami, the Miami DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, planning, and capital improvements, and marketing and communication strategies. Visit www.MiamiDDA.com for more information.

Contact

Catherine Motolongo, CMO, Email: catherine@tennts.com

Press Media Kit: TENNTS Press