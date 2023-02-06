Love Your Neighbor NOLA Provides Hope and Support to Communities in Need
Realizing that in violence-ridden communities trauma begets trauma, and that it is a cycle caused by a lack of access to resources, Love Your Neighbor NOLA was created to be a refuge and resource for parents and children alike.
The mission of Love Your Neighbor- NOLA is to disrupt the cycle of community violence and trauma by being catalysts for family-centered change.
Serving New Orleans communities since 2021
The most rewarding part of the work that I do is being able to share love and hope with people who otherwise feel forgotten.”NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES , February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nadia Sanchez, founder of Love Your Neighbor NOLA, lost her mother to violence in New Orleans. Through tragedy Sanchez and her family were inspired to give something that every community needs, love.
Founded in 2021, Love Your Neighbor NOLA's mission is to disrupt cycles of community violence. Love Your Neighbor NOLA's top priorities are meeting the community's basic needs by providing education, resources, and mentoring opportunities.
"The most rewarding part of the work that I do is being able to share love and hope with people who otherwise feel forgotten." She said, "helping the community we work with provides the unique opportunity to help without exception and to show people that even the worst storms in life can come but when you have a firm foundation and a community to help you through it, you can withstand it," Sanchez said,
Love Your Neighbor NOLA is located at 7240 Crowder Blvd. Unite 300J, New Orleans, Louisiana. They provide services every second and fourth Friday from 10:30 am- 12:30 pm. They also provide services Monday-Friday by appointment only, and there are no qualifiers or stipulations to receive services.
For more information on services provided by Love Your Neighbor NOLA and how you assist, please visit https://www.loveyourneighbornola.com/
About Love Your Neighbor NOLA
Love Your Neighbor NOLA is a nonprofit organization providing services throughout the New Orleans area. Love Your Neighbor NOLA provides families in need with resources and supplies to meet basic day-to-day needs.
An introduction to Love Your Neighbor NOLA and why restoring hope to New Orleans means so much to our organization.