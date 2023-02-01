Toronto Fashion Incubator opens Showroom Canada 2023 today

Canada’s official B2B showroom connects 17 Canadian designers with leading global retailers

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Toronto Fashion Incubator (TFI), a non-profit organization and the world’s first fashion incubator, officially opens its wholesale platform Showroom Canada for the fall/winter 2023 buying season. Hosted on JOOR, the world’s leading digital wholesale platform, the B2B online event features dedicated showrooms for each of the 17 Canadian brands selected to take part until March 31, 2023. The impressive roster of Canadian-based ready-to-wear apparel, jewellery and accessory brands will be presenting their collections to retailers, buying offices and sales agencies from around the world.

The Showroom Canada initiative was created by TFI executive director Susan Langdon, in collaboration with the Canadian Apparel Federation and supported by a contribution from Global Affairs Canada, to help Canadian designers increase their wholesale sales. More than 200,000 global retailers are registered on JOOR including Dover Street Market, Harrods and Harvey Nichols.

“We’re thrilled to be showcasing a carefully curated selection of new brands for Showroom Canada 2023. These Canadian labels were chosen due to their export-market preparedness and desire to accelerate their wholesale business. We’re particularly excited about giving a platform to 2SLGBTQ, BIPOC and women-owned or led labels,” says Susan Langdon, executive director of TFI. “Showroom Canada allows these brands to innovatively display their work with customizable showrooms, plus 360° displays and digital line sheets.”

The 17 Canadian designers selected to take part in this year’s Showroom Canada range from ready-to-wear apparel to accessories and fine jewellery. Global retailers and buyers will have access to virtual showrooms by apparel designers Adam X Atelier, Amanda Maria, AYRTIGHT, Cape de Coeur, Claudette Floyd, Gully Klassics, Helene Clarkson, Nadya Toto, Poplin & Co., Rock ‘N Karma, shelli oh and Woodpecker, as well as accessory and fine jewellery brands Beblue Bijoux, Espe, Hania Kuzbari Jewelry, NVR NUDE and Sanaz Doost.

This curation of Canadian brands is highly sought-after by popular global figures. Notable celebrity stylings include Angelina Jolie and Drew Barrymore in Nadya Toto, Justin and Hailey Bieber in Woodpecker, Jessica Chastain in Cape de Coeur, Drake and Cardi B in Gully Klassics and Alli Chung in Hania Kuzbari.

First launched in February 2021, Showroom Canada is Canada’s first digital showroom. Last year’s initiative generated almost $1 million (CAD) in wholesale sales within six weeks, was visited by 1,146 retailers from 28 countries and generated more than 1.4-million gross media impressions from publications including WWD, The Industry, Business of Fashion, Millionair Magazine, Drapers and more.

About Toronto Fashion Incubator

Toronto Fashion Incubator (TFI) is the world’s first fashion incubator. It is an award-winning, non-profit organization helping emerging fashion entrepreneurs become successful by understanding the business of fashion. TFI proudly offers programs and services to help equity-deserving entrepreneurs grow their business, with a community including 83% women-led businesses, 22% BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Colour) and 15% 2SLGBTQ. With support from the City of Toronto, TFI has been instrumental in the creation of over 18,000 industry jobs in Toronto and across Canada.

About Canadian Apparel Federation

The Canadian Apparel Federation (CAF) is the national industry association for the apparel supply chain in Canada. CAF is the advocate for the industry in various policy areas, supporting efforts to manage domestic regulations impacting the industry, expand exports to new markets, and develop training and professional development to benefit the industry. CAF members include firms from small suppliers to national brands and vertically integrated retailers.

About JOOR

JOOR is the world’s leading wholesale management platform, with nearly $20 billion in wholesale

transactions processed annually. More than 13,900 brands and 580,000 buyers across 150 countries connect on the platform. Headquartered in New York City, JOOR provides a digital ecosystem that combines dynamic virtual showrooms with collaborative tools, which centralizes the trade show experience across multiple global fashion events.