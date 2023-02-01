Becky Breeden Named CEO at Ready North
Breeden brings over three decades of experience to HubSpot’s first partner agency.CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital marketing agency and the first HubSpot’s Solutions Partner, Ready North, is pleased to announce Becky Breeden as its new Chief Executive Officer. Her background spans more than three decades of experience in digital communications, strategy, consulting, and management.
Breeden will also serve as the CEO for Brightfind, a specialized digital design and web development agency, as part of an integration between Brightfind and Ready North to provide customers with augmented services. Before her new appointment as CEO, Breeden served as Brightfind’s Chief Operating Officer. Breeden’s early career was spent as a journalist before moving into the non-profit technology space. There she worked as a marketing and communications manager with several associations before focusing on technology solutions.
Through the integration, the senior leadership team serving Ready North and Brightfind has expanded and diversified to include new areas of expertise in technology, innovation, and service delivery. The joint senior leadership team now includes Chief Technology Officer Ashish Gururani, Director of Client Success Shannen Laur, Director of Delivery Jason Moss, Director of Marketing and Communications Ashley Sams, and Director of Operations Elizabeth Juran.
“This new partnership combines expertise, enhances market knowledge, expands contracting capabilities, increases scale, and positions Ready North and Brightfind to develop innovative, forward-looking offerings to current and future customers,” shared Breeden. “I’m looking forward to what this combined team achieves together.”
Moving forward, clients can expect enhanced services and expanded resources devoted to integrating and migrating technology with the HubSpot platform, multilayer digital experience design, and website development. Additionally, Ready North will offer even more customized, sophisticated platform implementation and activation for HubSpot customers.
Breeden added: “A company’s digital presence across channels has never been of greater importance as businesses vie for engaged customers across the web. This integration positions Ready North with Brightfind to offer one-of-a-kind solutions to companies needing both technical and strategic digital marketing support to attract, nurture, and win customers over.”
Ready North and Brightfind are sister companies under Blue Cypress, a family of companies committed to serving purpose-driven organizations.
About Ready North
Ready North is a digital marketing agency providing strategic business-to-business marketing solutions to manufacturing/industrial and professional services companies. Founded in 2005 with a pioneering mindset, Ready North was the first to rethink the standard agency model with Point Pricing, was HubSpot's first agency partner, and debuted a smarter planning model that solves for growth challenges. Ready North's team of expert digital strategists specializes in HubSpot onboarding and activation, content marketing, SEO, marketing automation, lead generation, thought leadership, and performance reporting. Blue Cypress acquired Ready North in 2021 and now operates as part of the Blue Cypress family of companies. Ready North is a fully remote employer with roots in Cleveland, Ohio. Learn more at readynorth.com.
About Brightfind
Brightfind is a full-service digital agency and technical implementation firm founded originally as Syscom Services, Inc. (1986) and rebranded as Brightfind in 2015. Brightfind combines user research, creative design, and development capabilities to create data-driven websites and complex technical integrations. Brightfind works across multiple enterprise content management systems to develop intuitive, engaging sites. Blue Cypress acquired Brightfind in 2021 and now operates as part of the Blue Cypress family of companies. Originally headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland, Brightfind became a fully remote employer in 2018 and has staff members across the United States, Europe, and India. Learn more at brightfind.com.
