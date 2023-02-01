Groundbreaking Green Technology Re-sharpens Surgical Cutting Tools – Reducing Medical Waste and Costs
EINPresswire.com/ -- OrthoGroup has invented ChemSharp™, a unique new process for chemically re-sharpening surgical cutting tools otherwise slated for the medical waste bin.
ChemSharp Benefits:
• Significant cost savings for the healthcare industry.
• Improved surgical outcomes with precise cuts, improves surgeon satisfaction.
• A green solution to help reduce medical waste.
• A speedy and practical solution to a common surgical problem – dull cutting instruments.
The green ChemSharp batch process reduces unnecessary medical waste by rejuvenating dull but otherwise perfectly good instruments. In the United States alone, 5.9 million tons of medical waste is generated each year. ChemSharp is a step toward minimizing waste.
ChemSharp rejuvenates surgical cutting instruments such as acetabular shell reamers, calcar planers and box osteotomes efficiently and precisely where they perform like new. Creating ultra-sharp cutting edges, the unique ChemSharp process chemically hones the cutting edges, with an ultra-smooth long lasting edge, reducing costs to the healthcare industry and patients.
Newly sharpened instruments help to reduce surgeon frustration and fatigue and improve cutting precision in Total Hip Arthroplasty (THA). Acetabular shell reamers are used to shape the hip joint socket (the acetabulum), and are spherically-shaped rotating cutting devices with as many as 30 cutting teeth. When dull, the surgeon must exert significantly greater force on the cutting tool sizing the bone socket for a new cup-shaped implant. Impractical and inexact to sharpen by hand, ChemSharp can process an entire set of 24 reamers in a single batch.
ChemSharp is the new solution for ensuring that sharp and precise cutting instruments are always available when needed. Generally, re-useable surgical instruments such as acetabular shell reamer sets, are disposed of after 3-4 months of use. Replacing used instruments is expensive and often takes many weeks or months due to worldwide supply chain issues and material shortages.
To have their instruments sharpened via ChemSharp, companies and surgical reps simply need to go to the ChemSharp website (chemsharp.com), order the service, and then send (or drop off) their instruments to the ChemSharp offices in Rancho Cordova, California. The technicians at ChemSharp employ a precise, patent-pending, 6-step process to chemically hone the instruments. The total door-to-door process takes less than a week and can be expedited for 2-day service via special request.
With international headquarters in Rancho Cordova, California, OrthoGroup, Inc. is an innovator and leading designer in the manufacture and global distribution of devices for the medical industry. Since its founding in 2003, OrthoGroup, Inc. has been committed to product innovation, use of innovative technologies and unsurpassed customer satisfaction.
