TruePNL Launchpad Announces Vested Sale of MTHUB, Revolutionizing the Crypto Investment Landscape

TruePNL, the leading provider of advanced trading analytics and risk management solutions for the crypto market, and MTHUB, the premier provider of trading technology, announced the starting of Vested Sales of MTHUB on the TruePNL Launchpad. The collaboration between the two companies will provide crypto investors with a seamless and secure way to invest in the latest and the most promising crypto project - MTHUB. 

TruePNL is a secure and convenient multichain fundraising platform. By leveraging TruePNL's cutting-edge analytics and risk management capabilities, the launchpad ensures that investors are making informed and profitable investment decisions. The launchpad also provides investors with access to a wide range of investment options, including IDOs, IEOs, and STOs. 

MTHUB's trading platform offers traders a comprehensive set of tools and features to help them succeed in today's fast-paced crypto trading environment. MTHUB have combined the strengths of the technologies of the classical financial world and the cryptocurrency market and created a powerful synergy. This allows MTHUB to provide a unique solution, previously unavailable to most traders - the ability to trade any asset class within a single platform. Furthermore, based on a week-long vote at Product Hunt, MTHUB was voted as Product #1 in Fintech and Product #2 in Web3, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

"We are thrilled to launch MTHUB on the TruePNL Launchpad," said Ruslan A, CEO of TruePNL. "MTHUB is a promising project that has the potential to revolutionize the crypto trading industry. By launching MTHUB on our launchpad, we are providing investors with an opportunity to participate in the growth of a promising project and benefit from its success." 

"We are excited to launch on TruePNL Launchpad," said Aleks Alter, CEO of MTHUB. "it will allow us to grow even faster and create a product that is unparalleled in the market. We will make the easiest and most accessible platform for all traders and investors in the world." 

The Vested Sale of MTHUB on the TruePNL Launchpad is set to take place on the upcoming date, and interested investors can visit the TruePNL Launchpad website to learn more and participate in the Vested Sale. 

About TruePNL

TruePNL is a secure and convenient multichain fundraising platform.The company's cutting-edge technology helps investors make more informed and profitable investment decisions while managing their risk more effectively. 

About MTHUB 

MTHUB - a Digital Brokerage Platform.The company's trading platform offers traders a comprehensive set of tools and features to help them succeed in today's fast-paced and highly competitive crypto trading environment. 

Media Contact
Company Name: MTHUB
Email: Send Email
Country: Marshall Islands
Website: https://mthub.io/

 

