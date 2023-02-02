Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,654 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,816 in the last 365 days.

SMAART Company Announces Partnership between Gus Gonzalez and Ray Dominguez

SMAART Company accountants and business partners Ray and Gus with their significant others. Standing in front of a water fountain

SMAART Company partners Ray and Gus with their significant others.

Accountant and Tax Court Counsel Ray with his son

USTCP - Ray Dominguez with his son.

Business consultant and professional accountant Gus with son

Business consultant and professional accountant Gus with son

SMAART Company Announces Partnership between Gus Gonzalez and Ray Dominguez Miami, FL – a leading provider of accounting, financial planning and insurance

If it involves pen, paper, and a dollar sign. We can help.”
— Ray Dominguez
MIAMI, FL, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMAART Company Announces Partnership between Gus Gonzalez and Ray Dominguez

SMAART Company, a leading provider of accounting, financial planning and insurance services, announced a new partnership with Gus Gonzalez, Chief Operating Officer, Business Consultant, and Financial Analyst, and Ray Dominguez, EA, USTCP, Financial Planner, Insurance Broker, IRS Law Practitioner, Tax Court Practitioner, Professional Accountant, Commercial Loan Broker, and Registered Investment Advisor.

The new partnership will bring together a wealth of expertise in accounting, finance, and insurance services to provide clients with comprehensive financial solutions that meet their specific needs. The new team is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and customized financial strategies that help clients achieve their financial goals.

Gus Gonzalez, COO of SMAART Company, said, “I am thrilled to be partnering with Ray Dominguez to offer our clients the best possible financial solutions. Ray brings a wealth of expertise and experience in the fields of accounting, financial planning, and insurance and investment, which greatly benefits our clients. Together, we will continue to provide the high-quality services that our clients have come to expect from SMAART Company.”

Ray Dominguez, CEO of SMAART Company added, “I am excited to join forces with Gus at SMAART Company. Our shared values of providing exceptional customer service and customized financial solutions will help us deliver even greater value to our clients.”

SMAART Company is committed to providing clients with personalized and comprehensive financial solutions, and this partnership will allow the company to better serve its clients by offering a wider range of services and expertise.

About SMAART Company
SMAART Company is a leading provider of accounting, financial planning, and insurance services, providing clients with personalized financial solutions that meet their specific needs. The company is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service and customized financial strategies that help clients achieve their financial goals.

Ray Dominguez
SMAART COMPANY
+1 305-764-6179
info@smaartcompany.com

You just read:

SMAART Company Announces Partnership between Gus Gonzalez and Ray Dominguez

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.