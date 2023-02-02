SMAART Company Announces Partnership between Gus Gonzalez and Ray Dominguez
If it involves pen, paper, and a dollar sign. We can help.”MIAMI, FL, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMAART Company Announces Partnership between Gus Gonzalez and Ray Dominguez
SMAART Company, a leading provider of accounting, financial planning and insurance services, announced a new partnership with Gus Gonzalez, Chief Operating Officer, Business Consultant, and Financial Analyst, and Ray Dominguez, EA, USTCP, Financial Planner, Insurance Broker, IRS Law Practitioner, Tax Court Practitioner, Professional Accountant, Commercial Loan Broker, and Registered Investment Advisor.
The new partnership will bring together a wealth of expertise in accounting, finance, and insurance services to provide clients with comprehensive financial solutions that meet their specific needs. The new team is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and customized financial strategies that help clients achieve their financial goals.
Gus Gonzalez, COO of SMAART Company, said, “I am thrilled to be partnering with Ray Dominguez to offer our clients the best possible financial solutions. Ray brings a wealth of expertise and experience in the fields of accounting, financial planning, and insurance and investment, which greatly benefits our clients. Together, we will continue to provide the high-quality services that our clients have come to expect from SMAART Company.”
Ray Dominguez, CEO of SMAART Company added, “I am excited to join forces with Gus at SMAART Company. Our shared values of providing exceptional customer service and customized financial solutions will help us deliver even greater value to our clients.”
SMAART Company is committed to providing clients with personalized and comprehensive financial solutions, and this partnership will allow the company to better serve its clients by offering a wider range of services and expertise.
About SMAART Company
SMAART Company is a leading provider of accounting, financial planning, and insurance services, providing clients with personalized financial solutions that meet their specific needs. The company is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service and customized financial strategies that help clients achieve their financial goals.
