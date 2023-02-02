Narrativa Betting Services and Quarter4 Announce Strategic Partnership for Sports Betting Groundbreaking AI Technology
Narrativa Betting Services and Quarter4 will provide a top-tier AI experience for the gaming industry
Narrativa Betting Services provide AI-generated content for the sports betting industry.
Utilizing the power of AI, NLP, and NLG, Narrativa is partnering with Quarter4 to automate and scale gaming content reducing time and costLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Narrativa, a leader in the AI content marketplace, and Quarter4, the all-in-one predictive data points delivery platform for sports betting, have announced a strategic partnership to provide a complete AI-generated sports betting content experience for the gaming industry. This new partnership enables companies to better serve their current customer base all while building a more expansive community for digitally minded, content-driven audiences. As the legalized online gaming industry continues to blossom across the United States and around the globe, both audience engagement and customer acquisition have become key targets for operators, affiliates, and brands. Narrativa uses the most advanced AI technology to generate innovative and human-like long-tail and short-tail sports betting content that increases organic traffic, offers additional contextual information for bettors, and drives results.
To complement Narrativa’s automated content, Quarter4 will integrate its all-in-one pre-game and in-game customized probabilities solution to deliver multiple predictive data points for every player, every team, and every game under the sun. Insights into seasonal outcomes and play-by-play analysis are utilized by pricing specialists and content creators alike to improve accuracy, educate audiences, build loyalty, and establish expertise; Quarter4 helps them do it all better and faster. Sportsbooks, media, technology, and fantasy platforms can benefit from using probabilities to pique interest from bettors, fans, and other audiences by fine tuning content offerings to align with customer profiles.
“We are excited to partner with Quarter4 and to provide a top-tier AI experience for the gaming industry that will increase online traffic for platforms while reducing their costs and the time spent on content creation. Ultimately this provides an incredibly scalable and more engaging experience for their audiences,” says Narrativa President Jennifer Bittinger.
Danijela Covic, CSO and co-founder of Quarter4 agrees, “We have been searching for the most advanced NLP content to enhance our AI-driven data. Narrativa, by far, is the most powerful and human-like content platform in the industry. Combining our technologies provides the betting and media ecosystems with one of the most progressive solutions ever deployed.”
Narrativa looks forward to combining their AI solutions with Quarter4’s technology to provide the highest overall content experience for the gaming industry.
About Narrativa
Narrativa® is an internationally recognized content services company that uses its proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning platforms to build and deploy digital content solutions for enterprises. Its technology suite, consisting of data extraction, data analysis, natural language processing (NLP) and natural language generation (NLG) tools, all seamlessly work together to power a lineup of smart content creation, automated business intelligence reporting and process optimization products for a variety of industries.
For additional information, visit www.Narrativa.com/bettingservices
About Quarter4
Quarter4 automatically generates millions of team, player, and market probabilities every single day. Using a powerful deep learning neural network, they provide their B2B clients access to a proprietary AI technology that continuously produces unique content and specialized data streams via multiple access points. Quarter4 delivers advanced pregame and in-game probabilities and predictions for each team and every player. From seasonal, to 14 days out, to 1-3 seconds in-game, the results are endless and provide unique engagement and data opportunities for affiliates, media, broadcast, streaming technology, daily fantasy, and sportsbooks.
For additional information, visit www.Quarter4.io
Matthew Rector
Narrativa Betting Services
+1 323-487-2901
matthew.rector@narrativa.com
