Actress Christina Fulton, and CEO Laura Grigoryan, Beauty Business Leaders Launch the "IN THE NAME OF LOVE" Event

The beauty and wellness event will be held Tuesday, February 14th at the flagship store, Fix Me Up Medical Spa in Burbank, California.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO and actress, Christina Fulton, and CEO and Nurse Practitioner, Laura Grigoryan, are collaborating for “IN THE NAME OF LOVE”, a beauty and wellness event. The event will be held Tuesday, February 14th at the flagship store, Fix Me Up Medical Spa in Burbank, California. Attendees will be able to meet and greet the beauty masters, Laura and Christina also known as, “skin hackers”. Here, people will learn how to, “slow down the way we age”, and how to restore youth in their skin and create facial rebalance. Experience the best treatments, procedures, and skincare products in the world. Christina and Laura aim to change the way people feel and look, one heart at a time.

Starting Valentine’s Day, 2023, each customers treatment will receive an exclusive, heart dropping, 75% off all skincare products in store. Customers can rest easy knowing they are giving back to the community as a percentage of the purchases goes to the American Heart Association.

Christina Fulton is the CEO, founder, inventor, and skincare & wellness expert of Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty. Inc., a technologically advanced, premium, and luxury skincare company. Immortal Beauty Inc. uses highly effective, high quality, and high concentrations of ingredients exclusively from Japan. Throughout the celebrity skincare line, all products are formulated, handcrafted, compounded by Japanese skin expert and craftsman, CEO, Iki Sakakura and Christina, along with top beauty experts, biochemists, from Caltech University, scientists, and leading plastic surgeons and dermatologist in the world. After years of testing, research & development, Christina's skincare is available worldwide in stores, and online at the Christina Fulton website.

Christina is also an acclaimed actress, starring in over 16 feature films, a recording artist, and host of her talk show, SHINE SHOW with season two shooting spring 2023.

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/549094648/the-shine-show-premieres-at-the-charlie-chaplin-theater-with-host-actress-christina-fulton-and-flavor-flav

Christina has a son, Weston Coppola Cage, with Oscar-winner actor, Nicolas Coppola Cage. Christina has traveled the world with Nicolas Cage and their son, managing their family, business, conducting media campaigns, and philanthropic foundations, which paved the way for her extensive knowledge and understanding of the global needs of people around the world. Christina is certified and degreed in health & fitness and has been keeping America fit, healthy, and inspired as a motivational fitness expert for over 25 years.

Laura Grigoryan, is the CEO founder of, Fix Me up Medical spa, in Los Angeles, CA. Laura Grigoryan is a MSN, NP-C, a nurse practitioner and a master injector. Known for her artistic ability for advanced aesthetic face and body procedures, Grigoryan's knowledge and passion for beauty and her exceptional sculpting skills has made her popular with many celebrities and influencers. Nurse Laura’s eye for detail is like no other in her field. Fix Me Up Medical Spa is a one stop shop that has become the go to hot spot. She has become famous for her popular, “Laura’s nose fix”, the “lip fix”, and “Laura’s Face fix” procedures. She specializes in facial balancing.

Laura is a businesswoman with years of business experience and extensive educational background. In her earlier years she studied Biology and Psychology at UCSD while at the same time running a very successful business. Shortly after that, she obtained her 2nd bachelor’s degree in Nursing (BSN) because she always knew that cosmetic nursing was her destined route.

Grigoryan’s background in biology, nursing, health, and in art has driven her passion for beauty meets art. This blend of expertise makes a perfect combination for her as a leading cosmetic injector. Laura is also an educator and has opened her own academy called, FMU academy where she trains other medical professionals to become aesthetic injectors. She also offers consulting services for those who want to open a medical spa. Laura’s motto as an injector, “is subtle but effective.”

Together these beauty titans, Christina and Laura, will create a wealth of knowledge, confidence and understanding to how important maintaining everyday education around beauty, rituals, treatments, and procedures.

Book a heart pumping experience all around skincare and beauty.

Instagram:

@fixmeup_laura

@christinafultonskin

@officialchristinafulton