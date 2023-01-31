Bankston Motor Homes Wins Davey Award for Holiday Commercial
Alabama RV Dealer Wins 2022 Silver Davey Award
We are excited to be a winner again this year! Winning in the General Automotive category means a lot, because we know that the competition is has very high standards.”HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, U.S., January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bankston Motor Homes Inc. has been recognized for their outstanding TV commercials by the Davey Awards again. The RV Dealer has won a Silver Davey Awards for their prior commercials titled, “We’re here for You”, and “Making Memories” in the Low Budget Commercial category. This newest award is the RV Dealership’s first silver award in the General Automotive Category.
— Mr. Chase Baerlin- President
The Davey Awards exclusively honor the “Davids” of creativity, the finest small shops, firms, agencies, and companies worldwide. David defeated the giant Goliath with a big idea and a little rock - the sort of thing small agencies do each year. The annual International Davey Awards honors the achievements of the "Creative Davids", who derive their strength from big ideas rather than big budgets. The Davey Awards are the leading awards competition specifically for smaller agencies as they compete with their peers to win the recognition they deserve. Entries are judged to evaluate distinction in creative work. In determining Gold and Silver winners, entries are judged on their merits based on a standard of excellence as determined by the AIVA, considering the category entered.
The Davey Awards may be for smaller companies, but the judges have big reputations. The Davey is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from a “Who’s Who” of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms.
AIVA members include executives from organizations such as Condé Nast, Disney, GE, Keller Crescent, Microsoft, Monster.com, MTV, Push., Publicis, Sesame Workshops, The Marketing Store, Worktank and Yahoo! and many more.
Colin Baerlin, Vice-President said, “We had a lot of fun shooting the video for this commercial- it was a total team effort because there were a lot of roles and scenes. Getting this award just shows our employees that it was worth the effort that everyone made to help get it done.”
About Bankston Motor Homes Inc, one of the largest family-owned RV Dealership in the southeast: Bankston Motor Homes has over 900 new & pre-owned RVs in stock for customers to choose from. The RV company currently has locations in Gadsden, AL, Huntsville, AL, Florence, AL, Nashville, TN, and Ardmore, TN. The Alabama RV Dealer has been a #1 Best in Business Award Recipient since 2016. Celebrating 53 years in business, Bankston Motor Homes has been recognized with many industry awards. Their industry awards include Overland Coach’s Dealer of the Year award and Fleetwood’s Circle of Excellence with a rating of 100%. Bankston Motor Homes carries many of the nation’s top RV brands such as Tiffin, Forest River, Thor Motor Coach, Winnebago, Keystone, Alliance RV, Entegra, Coachmen, Lance, and many others.
Secret Weapon Media Agency produced the award winning commercial and is a Madison Alabama Advertising Agency. The company has partnered with Bankston Motor Homes since it was established in 2018. Secret Weapon Media is a ComScore Agency partner, as well as a Telly award-winning agency, and an RVDA member. The agency specializes on TV, Video, Digital media, and Tactical Battle Plans ™ for RV dealers in the U.S.
