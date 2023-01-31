Submit Release
Transport and communications statistics for December 2022

MACAU, January 31 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 249,581 as at end-December 2022, up by 0.8% year-on-year; light automobiles (114,066) and heavy motorcycles (108,119) rose by 0.6% and 2.1% respectively. New registration of motor vehicles in December increased by 9.3% year-on-year to 1,225, of which 570 were electric vehicles. For the whole year of 2022, new registration of motor vehicles went down by 15.1% year-on-year to 10,603 (including 2,647 electric vehicles), with that of heavy motorcycles (5,665) and light automobiles (4,044) falling by 15.3% and 25.9% respectively. Number of traffic accidents in December decreased by 19.3% year-on-year to 868, with 312 persons injured. In 2022, there were 11,169 traffic accidents, which resulted in 7 deaths and 3,984 injuries.

Cross-border vehicular traffic in December dropped by 17.5% year-on-year to 345,973 trips. In 2022, cross-border vehicular traffic (3,786,449 trips) decreased by 6.6% year-on-year, of which light automobile trips (3,424,523) fell by 7.2%. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in December slid by 17.6% year-on-year to 3,291 tonnes. In 2022, gross weight of containerized cargo by land (49,359 tonnes) leapt by 58.1% year-on-year; cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (48,343 tonnes) took up 97.9% of the total.

Gross weight of port containerized cargo went down by 8.5% year-on-year to 14,704 tonnes in December. For the whole year of 2022, gross weight of port containerized cargo decreased by 1.4% year-on-year to 156,450 tonnes; cargo being handled at the Inner Harbour (92,020 tonnes) dropped by 20.4% whereas that being shipped through the Ká-Hó Harbour (64,430 tonnes) expanded by 49.3%.  

Arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 1,239 trips in December, a decrease of 2.1% year-on-year. For the whole year of 2022, number of arriving and departing commercial flights dropped by 26.9% year-on-year to 10,206 trips. Gross weight of air cargo fell by 26.5% year-on-year to 4,169 tonnes in December. In 2022, gross weight of air cargo went up by 5.9% year-on-year to 51,397 tonnes, of which outward cargo (45,949 tonnes) increased by 5.7% whereas inward cargo (4,796 tonnes) went down by 1.4%.

As at the end of December, there were 92,875 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 7.1% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers decreased by 4.8% year-on-year to 1,213,216; prepaid SIM card subscribers (287,407) dropped by 27.0% whereas postpaid subscribers (925,809) rose by 5.1%. Internet subscribers totalled 700,570 as at end-December, an increase of 4.3% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in December went up by 4.5% year-on-year to 145 million hours, and the total duration in 2022 grew by 1.5% to 1.69 billion hours.

