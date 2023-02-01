Hollywood Casino in Toledo Ohio to Sell Surplus Casino Items in Online Auction
The online only auction includes casino equipment, furniture and promo items with $5 starting bids on everything.
I think this is an amazing opportunity for Ohio residents to bid on and buy something from one of the first casinos to open in Ohio”TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollywood Casino in Toledo Ohio has been a staple in Northern Ohio for the past 10 years. The casino is designed to look like a grand art deco movie house inside and out, with movie posters and photos lining the walls and giant billboards advertising new movies above one of the gaming areas. The casino also has high ceilings with everything on a single floor, much like what is found in Las Vegas.
— Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of Local Auctions
Over the past two years, Hollywood Casino Toledo has undergone an extensive expansion, building out a new outdoor gaming terrace, a new sportsbook area, and a new restaurant, just to name a few. After completing many of the new expansions and renovations, the casino has ended up with a warehouse full of surplus equipment, furniture and promotional items they no longer need.
After several discussions, Hollywood Casino Toledo has decided to sell the surplus items and equipment in an online auction and offer it to the general public. "It is not often the public is invited to purchase items from such a large organization" says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of Local Auctions. He adds "I think this is an amazing opportunity for Ohio residents to bid on and buy something from one of the first casinos to open in Ohio."
There are over 500 items up for auction including poker tables, ATMs, hot dog carts, restaurant equipment, gaming chairs, ice cream machines, promotional items and much more. "Even though there are no slot machines for auction, there are some amazing and unique items to bid on for businesses and residents alike" says Gabriel.
The online only auction is taking place on the LocalAuctions.com website and is open for bidding now through Monday February 6th at 12pm Eastern Time. Participants must register on LocalAuctions.com before placing a bid. Registration and bidding is free and all lots have a $5 starting bid. Winning bidders are required to pick up and remove their items by Wednesday February 8th at 4pm. For more information visit LocalAuctions.com or call 602-875-7336. Please do not contact Hollywood Casinos for questions regarding the auction.
