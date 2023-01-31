FDA Identified Breakpoints

Minimum Inhibitory Concentrations (mcg/mL) Disk Diffusion (zone diameters in mm) Pathogen S I R S I R Enterobacteralesa,b M-100 standard is recognized Pseudomonas aeruginosa ≤1 2 ≥ 4 ≥22 13-21 ≤12 Acinetobacter baumannii complex ≤1 2 ≥ 4 ≥19 12-18 ≤11

aClinical efficacy was shown for Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Proteus mirabilis, and Enterobacter cloacae complex in patients with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI).

bClinical efficacy was shown for Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Enterobacter cloacae complex, and Serratia marcescens in patients with hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HABP/VABP).

S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant

For disk diffusion, use paper disks impregnated with 30 mcg cefiderocol.

Exception to the recognized standard of CLSI M100

For the bacteria listed below, susceptibility test interpretive criteria are not recognized at this time:

Stenotrophomonas maltophilia