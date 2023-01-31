Recognized Interpretive Criteria
Exceptions to the recognized standard of CLSI M100
Minimum Inhibitory
Disk Diffusion
Pathogen
S
I
R
S
I
R
Enterobacterales
≤2
4-8a
≥16
≥25
19-24a
≤18
Pseudomonas aeruginosa b
≤8
-
≥16
≥18
-
≤17
Streptococcus pneumoniae
M100 standard is recognized
-
-
-
Streptococcus spp β- Hemolytic Group
M100 standard is recognized
Streptococcus spp Viridans Group
|
M100 standard is recognized
S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant
a For isolates of Enterobacterales with intermediate susceptibility, use a dose of 2g every 8 hours in patients with normal renal function.
b For Pseudomonas aeruginosa, use a dose of 2 g IV every 8 hours in patients with normal renal function.
For the bacteria listed below, susceptibility test interpretive criteria are not recognized at this time:
Acinetobacter spp
Other Non-Enterobacterales
Haemophilus influenzae and Haemophilus parainfluenzae
Neisseria gonorrhoeae