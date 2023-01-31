Recognized Interpretive Criteria

Exceptions to the recognized standard of CLSI M100

 

Minimum Inhibitory
Concentrations
(mcg/mL)

Disk Diffusion
(zone diameter in mm)

Pathogen

S

I

R

S

I

R

Enterobacterales

≤2

4-8a

≥16

≥25

19-24a

≤18

Pseudomonas aeruginosa b

≤8

-

≥16

≥18

-

≤17

Streptococcus pneumoniae
(non-meningitis)

M100 standard is recognized

-

-

-

Streptococcus spp β- Hemolytic Group

M100 standard is recognized

Streptococcus spp Viridans Group

M100 standard is recognized

S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant
a For isolates of Enterobacterales with intermediate susceptibility, use a dose of 2g every 8 hours in patients with normal renal function.
b For Pseudomonas aeruginosa, use a dose of 2 g IV every 8 hours in patients with normal renal function.

For the bacteria listed below, susceptibility test interpretive criteria are not recognized at this time:

Acinetobacter spp

Other Non-Enterobacterales

Haemophilus influenzae and Haemophilus parainfluenzae

Neisseria gonorrhoeae