Recognized Interpretive Criteria

Exceptions to the recognized standard of CLSI M100

Minimum Inhibitory

Concentrations

(mcg/mL) Disk Diffusion

(zone diameter in mm) Pathogen S I R S I R Enterobacterales ≤2 4-8a ≥16 ≥25 19-24a ≤18 Pseudomonas aeruginosa b ≤8 - ≥16 ≥18 - ≤17 Streptococcus pneumoniae

(non-meningitis) M100 standard is recognized - - - Streptococcus spp β- Hemolytic Group M100 standard is recognized Streptococcus spp Viridans Group M100 standard is recognized

S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant

a For isolates of Enterobacterales with intermediate susceptibility, use a dose of 2g every 8 hours in patients with normal renal function.

b For Pseudomonas aeruginosa, use a dose of 2 g IV every 8 hours in patients with normal renal function.

For the bacteria listed below, susceptibility test interpretive criteria are not recognized at this time:

Acinetobacter spp

Other Non-Enterobacterales

Haemophilus influenzae and Haemophilus parainfluenzae

Neisseria gonorrhoeae