Dr. Paul Barach Joins Prista Corporation as Chief Medical Officer and Senior Advisor
Dr. Barach joins Prista at a pivotal point in the company's growth and will further enhance Prista's leadership position in healthcare Performance Improvement.
I am excited to join the Prista team at an exciting time in the company's growth”AUSTIN, TX, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prista Corporation is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Paul Barach as its new Chief Medical Officer and Senior Advisor. Dr. Barach brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role and will play a crucial role in helping Prista continue to drive innovation and advancement in healthcare performance improvement.
In speaking of his role at Prista, Dr. Barach said, “I am excited to join the Prista team at an exciting time in the company's growth and look forward to leveraging my extensive experience as a senior hospital executive, clinician, researcher, and entrepreneur to provide advice as they continue to look at new areas of growth.”
Prista Corporation is a leading provider of clinical intelligence and patient safety solutions. Prista offers a cutting-edge healthcare performance improvement platform called ActionCue Clinical Intelligence. ActionCue CI is designed to help healthcare providers make better informed and effective decisions by delivering actionable insights from data in a way that breaks down silos, increases collaboration, and thus facilitates true performance improvement. Prista's platform has an extensive track record of improving patient outcomes and organizational performance, and Dr. Barach will play a key role in achieving this mission.
Dr. Barach is a nationally regarded anesthesiologist and expert in health systems improvement with extensive experience in leading national healthcare systems and overseeing quality, patient safety, clinical risk management, process improvement, human factors, and patient advocacy.
Dr. Barach has served as a critical care physician, Professor, Chief Medical Officer, and Chief Quality Officer at major academic medical centers. With a background in healthcare performance improvement and a deep understanding of the challenges faced by healthcare providers, Dr. Barach is perfectly placed to help drive Prista's mission of delivering patient-centered, safe, and high-quality performance improvement directly addressing the Quadruple Aim.
"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Barach to the Prista team," said Don Jarrell, President of Prista Corporation. "His expertise and passion for healthcare innovation and his experience as a respected thought leader in the healthcare field are a great addition to our team. Dr. Barach's perspectives will be invaluable as we leverage our leadership position in healthcare performance improvement tools of our performance improvement workbench to transition into the next stage of explosive company growth and leadership in digital transformation in healthcare."
About Prista Corporation: Prista’s mission is to combine wide-ranging healthcare experience and advanced human-centered design to bring digital transformation to all healthcare stakeholders and genuinely address the Quadruple Aim via its ActionCue Clinical Intelligence platform. Prista helps healthcare organizations of all types – large urban and rural hospitals, Short Term Acute Care Hospitals, Long Term Acute Care Hospitals, clinics, home health, behavioral health, and more – work toward becoming high-reliability organizations (HROs) and helps them develop a genuine Culture of Quality by innovating and optimizing the work processes of Quality, Safety, and Performance Improvement.
ActionCue Clinical Intelligence Overview