EDRM Trusted Partner Lockhaven Solutions Announces Letter of Recognition for Outstanding Service by Sen. Tammy Duckworth

EDRM Trusted Partner Lockhaven Solutions honored for public service in providing underserved communities with free cybersecurity education

Your dedication to founding and running this company is a testament to your passion for helping the community.” — Senator Tammy Duckworth

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lockhaven Solutions, a leading specialized cyber risk and cyber education company, is pleased to announce that they have received a letter of recognition for public service in providing underserved communities with free cybersecurity education to help protect themselves against cyberattacks and breaches.

“I would like to recognize Lockhaven Solutions for their outstanding mission and commitment to providing the public with free cybersecurity education to help protect themselves against cyberattacks and breaches. Your dedication to founding and running this company is a testament to your passion for helping the community,” said Senator Tammy Duckworth.

Dr. Jack Dever, CEO of Lockhaven Solutions stated, “We are honored to be recognized by Senator Tammy Duckworth, a fellow Purple Heart recipient and Service-Disabled Army Veteran.”

James Dever, Esq., Principal of Lockhaven Solutions and Army Veteran, stated, “Lockhaven Solutions is committed to making a difference every day and service to others is a critical part of our ethos. Cyber criminals often target underserved communities, and we are proud to stand with them in that fight.”

Read Senator Duckworth’s letter of recommendation here:

https://www.lockhavensolutions.com/resources/lockhaven-solutions-recognized-by-senator-duckworth-for-commitment-to-public-service

About Lockhaven Solutions

Strength Through Culture

We live in the age of eternal breach - cyber and data privacy risks permeate our lives. In this new reality we all face two immutable facts: cyber risk is the most serious of enterprise risk, and we all have limited resources at our disposal with which to address it.

Lockhaven Solutions takes a risk-based approach to help clients navigate the perils of the digital world. Our extensive experience (intelligence community, military, law enforcement, financial institutions, large consulting firms, and academia) provides unique perspective into client problems and allows for a breakdown of the traditional silos which often impede effective cyber risk management.

Lockhaven Solutions is a Spanish-American, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned cybersecurity firm based in the Chicago area. We stand ready to help prepare your organization for the cybersecurity challenges of tomorrow.

Learn more about Lockhaven Solutions and their mission at https://www.lockhavensolutions.com/

Lockhaven Solutions Media Contact:

James Dever, Esq.

Dever@lockhavensolutions.com

Lockhaven Solutions on Social Media:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-jack-dever-jd-llm-sjd-4a31b99a/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/james-dever/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lockhaven-solutions/

