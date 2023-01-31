Alex Kramarczuk Appointed Ketchikan District Attorney

January 27, 2023

Ketchikan District Attorney Alex Kramarczuk

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Assistant District Attorney Alex Kramarczuk was appointed Ketchikan District Attorney this week. Kramarczuk has served the community of Ketchikan as an Assistant District Attorney since 2018, prosecuting a variety of cases, including sexual assaults and homicides.

Former Ketchikan District Attorney Kristian Pickrell was appointed to the bench in Ketchikan District Court last October.

“I’m confident that Alex will serve Ketchikan and the southern communities in Southeast Alaska with the same commitment and leadership he has demonstrated throughout his career with the Department of Law,” said Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor.

Kramarczuk, over the last several years, has helped foster productive and professional relationships with law enforcement and criminal justice partners, building upon the legacy left by prior Ketchikan District Attorneys of civility and professionalism. Kramarczuk has demonstrated outstanding leadership skills over the last two months while the position has been vacant.

Prior to joining the Criminal Division at the Alaska Department of Law, Alex worked as a law clerk for former Alaska Superior Court Judge Louis Menendez and as an intern with the Department of Law’s Torts and Workers’ Compensation section. Kramarczuk invests in his community, serving on the Ketchikan Youth Court and Ketchikan Museum Advisory Boards.

“I am honored and humbled that the Department has entrusted me to lead the Ketchikan office,” said DA Kramarczuk. “I will do everything I can with my team here to promote the Department’s mission and protect and serve the people of Ketchikan, Metlakatla, and Prince of Wales. Our team will work openly and tirelessly in all our efforts.”

Ketchikan is the largest city in southern Southeast Alaska. Some 8,100 residents live within city limits. Approximately 6,000 additional residents live in the surrounding Ketchikan Gateway Borough, with some areas only accessible by floatplane or boat.

