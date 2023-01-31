Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,145 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,474 in the last 365 days.

Alex Kramarczuk Appointed Ketchikan District Attorney

January 27, 2023

Alex Kramarczuk sitting at his desk
Ketchikan District Attorney Alex Kramarczuk

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Assistant District Attorney Alex Kramarczuk was appointed Ketchikan District Attorney this week. Kramarczuk has served the community of Ketchikan as an Assistant District Attorney since 2018, prosecuting a variety of cases, including sexual assaults and homicides.

Former Ketchikan District Attorney Kristian Pickrell was appointed to the bench in Ketchikan District Court last October.

“I’m confident that Alex will serve Ketchikan and the southern communities in Southeast Alaska with the same commitment and leadership he has demonstrated throughout his career with the Department of Law,” said Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor.

Kramarczuk, over the last several years, has helped foster productive and professional relationships with law enforcement and criminal justice partners, building upon the legacy left by prior Ketchikan District Attorneys of civility and professionalism. Kramarczuk has demonstrated outstanding leadership skills over the last two months while the position has been vacant.

Prior to joining the Criminal Division at the Alaska Department of Law, Alex worked as a law clerk for former Alaska Superior Court Judge Louis Menendez and as an intern with the Department of Law’s Torts and Workers’ Compensation section. Kramarczuk invests in his community, serving on the Ketchikan Youth Court and Ketchikan Museum Advisory Boards.

“I am honored and humbled that the Department has entrusted me to lead the Ketchikan office,” said DA Kramarczuk. “I will do everything I can with my team here to promote the Department’s mission and protect and serve the people of Ketchikan, Metlakatla, and Prince of Wales. Our team will work openly and tirelessly in all our efforts.”

Ketchikan is the largest city in southern Southeast Alaska. Some 8,100 residents live within city limits. Approximately 6,000 additional residents live in the surrounding Ketchikan Gateway Borough, with some areas only accessible by floatplane or boat.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6379.

You just read:

Alex Kramarczuk Appointed Ketchikan District Attorney

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.