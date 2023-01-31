BAAM.Tech Named North American Distribution Partner for RIEGL USA Mobile Laser Scanning Solutions

Lenexa, Kansas – January 31, 2023 – BAAM.Tech®, headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with RIEGL USA in Winter Park, Florida, to become their North American distribution partner.

BAAM.Tech® will assume sales, training, and technical support services for the entire line of RIEGL’s Mobile Laser Scanning (MLS) Solutions, including the: VMY-1 and VMY-2, VMX-2HA, and VMQ-1HA product lines, as well as the accompanying cameras, software bundles, and accessories. Their main focus will to be expand RIEGL’s reach in the Midwest and to help new clients in the Midwest region become RIEGL MLS super users in no time.

As Ben Lindner, President of BAAM.Tech® stated, “Our new business partnership with RIEGL allows us to support new clients with advanced mobile scanning technologies, which are rapidly emerging in the AEC, transportation, utility, and infrastructure markets. The BAAM.Tech® team is ready to provide technical support and end-user training programs that allow our clients to maximize their hardware investments. We couldn’t be happier about this new collaboration.”

This partnership is a perfect match, as both RIEGL and BAAM.Tech® are committed to providing industry-leading technology solutions, exceptional customer support, and best-in-class user training. BAAM.Tech® currently offers hardware, software, and professional training for organizations looking to leverage 3D geospatial technologies to solve their challenges. BAAM.Tech® is staffed by subject-matter experts who help design and train data processing solutions to support client needs.

“BAAM.Tech® has positioned themselves well as an established source of knowledge in the geospatial community helping guide companies through the dynamic world of surveying technology to not only accomplish their work, but to grow their business in the geospatial sector. We look forward to a successful partnership and are happy to welcome them to our Mobile division team.” – Joshua France MLS Division Manager, RIEGL USA

About RIEGL

RIEGL is an international leading provider of cutting-edge technology in airborne, mobile, terrestrial, industrial and unmanned laser scanning solutions for applications in surveying. RIEGL has been producing LiDAR systems commercially for over 40 years and focuses on pulsed time-of-flight laser radar technology in multiple wavelengths.

RIEGL’s core Smart-Waveform technologies provide pure digital LiDAR signal processing, unique methodologies for resolving range ambiguities, multiple targets per laser shots, optimum distribution of measurements, calibrated amplitudes and reflectance estimates, as well as the seamless integration and calibration of systems.

RIEGL’s Ultimate LiDAR™ 3D scanners offer a wide array of performance characteristics and serve as a platform for continuing Innovation in 3D for the LiDAR industry.

From the first inquiry, to purchase and integration of the system, as well as training and support, RIEGL maintains an outstanding history of reliability and support to their customers.

Worldwide sales, training, support and services are delivered from RIEGL’s headquarters in Austria and in the USA; main offices in, Japan, China, Australia, Canada and the UK; and a worldwide network of representatives.

For additional information, please visit www.rieglusa.com or www.riegl.com

About BAAM.Tech®

BAAM.Tech® has been helping customers identify and implement the right mapping solutions since 2016. Specializing in data collection from satellites, airborne (crewed and UAS), mobile, and bathymetric systems, our team is composed of subject matter experts that understand the value of right-sized solutions. BAAM.Tech® has relationships with more than a dozen best-in-class hardware, software, and data partners to help customers from agriculture to survey find the right solution for their organization.

BAAM.Tech® is an affiliate of GBA Companies, a group of industry-leading engineering, survey, architecture, environmental, technology, networking, compliance, validation and construction professionals. GBA Companies has been serving their clients for more than 50 years.

For additional information, please visit https://baam.tech/