Inslee issues emergency proclamation for extreme winter weather and flooding

Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 30, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Chelan, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pacific, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties.  These storms caused significant coastal flooding to homes and businesses, road damage, temporary road closures and detours, and extensive damage to public utilities and electrical power systems. 

The Washington State Military Department has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to implement emergency response procedures, and is coordinating resources to support local officials in alleviating the immediate impacts.  State agencies and departments are directed to utilize state resources in accordance with the Washington State Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan and to do everything reasonably possible to assist affected political subdivisions in an effort to respond to and recover from the event.

Proclamation 23-01

