Exegy Announces New Sales Record, Executive Appointments
Exegy announced record sales in Q4 2022 and announced the appointments of Chief Product Officer Arnaud Derasse and Senior VP for Customer Success Larry Waldman.
Our success is fueled by continuous investments in our partnerships with customers and our product portfolio that together deliver game-changing value. ”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exegy, Inc. today announced the company’s second consecutive record-breaking fourth quarter, with 2022’s Q4 showing a 20% increase in revenue bookings over the same period in 2021. The sales results wrapped up a year marked by growth and transformation.
— Exegy President David Taylor
That transformation, which included the acquisition of Enyx, has continued in January with appointments to two new executive roles, focused on product development and customer success. Arnaud Derasse, co-founder and CEO of Enyx, has been named Chief Product Officer (CPO) for Exegy, while Lawrence Waldman has been appointed Senior Vice President for Customer Success.
“Our success is fueled by continuous investments in our partnerships with customers and our product portfolio that together deliver game-changing value,” Exegy President David Taylor said. “With the appointments of Arnaud and Larry, we are profoundly strengthening our leadership team and aligning our solution delivery and product innovation with the business goals of our customers.”
“Arnaud has invaluable knowledge and proven success as co-founder and CEO of Enyx, and he will bring new energy and ideas to our product strategy, prototyping, and management efforts,” Taylor said. “Larry’s experience in leading customer success teams will help us deepen our commitment to serving as trusted partners to the firms that rely on Exegy’s technology for their front-office infrastructure.”
Backed by Marlin Equity Partners, Exegy acquired Vela Trading in 2021. Integration between the two operations continued in 2022, building out Exegy’s offerings to capital markets firms for the entire trading lifecycle. Exegy acquired low-latency market data and execution specialist Enyx in May 2022 to add to its core capabilities in the FPGA space.
“I’ve been proud of how well our teams have come together in the past nine months to integrate our solutions for firms across the electronic trading community,” Derasse said. “I’m very excited to partner with our talented team to provide best-in-class, future-proof trading technology that empowers our clients to thrive in their business.”
Waldman said his goal in leading the Customer Success team is to foster a “customer-obsessed” culture to ensure that every client achieves the goals and outcomes they set forth when partnering with Exegy.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to demonstrate Exegy’s commitment to listening, learning and partnering with our customers, to understand their needs and their challenges, and incorporate their feedback into a dynamic Voice-of-Customer program that changes how we design, implement, and ensure the success of our solutions and products,” he said.
In achieving Q4’s record-setting results, Exegy Chief Revenue Officer Craig Schachter credited the market’s enthusiastic response to Exegy’s stronger, more expansive product portfolio. In addition, Schachter said that over the past year, Exegy has implemented a broader and more flexible engagement model to match customers to their ideal solutions, and put in place new go-to-market teams, tools, and processes that are focused on improving responsiveness to customer needs.
“I could not have been prouder of the work the entire company put in to support these efforts,” Schachter said. “The capital markets had a turbulent year and Exegy continued to deliver outstanding service, support, and new capabilities to partner with our customers in the industry.”
“We expect 2023 to be a banner year for us as we continue to serve the capital markets with intelligence-ready market data, future-proof trading infrastructure, and trusted expert guidance.”
About Exegy®, Inc.
Exegy is a global leader in intelligent market data, advanced trading and execution systems, and future-proof technology and infrastructure. Backed by Marlin Equity Partners, Exegy serves as a strategic partner to the complete capital markets ecosystem of the buy side, sell side, exchanges, and ISV/technology firms around the globe.
Headquartered in St. Louis with regional offices in North America, the UK/Europe and Asia Pacific, Exegy has the global footprint to deliver world-class support and managed services to its customer base.
