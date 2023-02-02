Elektroplate Launches New Personalization Page for High-Quality Chrome Automotive Products

Submit Release
CARROLLTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elektroplate, a leader in high-quality automotive interior & exterior accessories, is excited to announce the launch of its new personalization page. The interactive page allows customers to customize a variety of products, including license plate frames, hitch covers, and license plates, without having to purchase in bulk.

Customers can choose from a variety of color options, including up to 8 colors and patterns for the license plate frame, 3 color options for the decorative front license plate, and 6 color options for the hitch cover. Personalization options allow the customer to add text and symbols, with both capital and lowercase options available.

In addition, Elektroplate will be launching a new feature next week that will further enhance the personalization page. This new feature allows customers to add mini versions of Elektroplate’s most popular emblems including Military, Police, Patriotic and more. Customers can place the mini emblems on the left, right, or both sides of the license plate frame to create a truly unique custom frame.

Previously, the only option for custom products was a 300-piece minimum, which is often used for companies and promotions. However, with the launch of this new personalization page, Elektroplate is now able to offer customers the ability to personalize their products in a way that was not previously possible. Erin Corpening, Elektroplate Brand Strategist, “We are excited to offer this new feature to our customers and can't wait for them to see the possibilities that are now available for them.”

For more information about Elektroplate and its new personalization page, please visit https://www.chromeemblems.com/auto-emblems/customizable-products/personalized-metal-license-plate-frame.

About Elektroplate:
Elektroplate is a division of Real-Time Marketing, LTD., and is a leading provider of high-quality automotive interior & exterior accessories, including chrome emblems, hitch covers, license plate frames, decorative license plates, air fresheners, steering wheel covers, car coasters and specialty decals. The company actively services two main sectors: the retail industry and custom emblems, with a proven track record of working with a vast array of different clients. Elektroplate is Officially Licensed with both the US Military and Warner Bros. and is highly dedicated to providing customers with a wide range of customization options and unparalleled customer service.

