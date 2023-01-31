Local Water Damage Company Makes a House a Home Again
Phoenix Water Damage Services, owned by Robert Atlas, made a house a home again after a sink overflowed causing water damage.PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If water is accidentally left on in a home, there is a good chance that the water will overflow causing water damage to the structure. In this case, water flooded a bathroom after a sink was left on. The water went through the tile flooring and leaked out from the ceiling light fixture in the kitchen and the master bedroom closet air vent causing damage to the structure of the home. After the dry out of this property was completed, Phoenix Water Damage Services owner, Robert Atlas said "Any time we can help someone recover from water damage like this, it makes us feel like we have done our job correctly. This is why Phoenix Water Damage Services is so important to our local communities.”
The IICRC certified restoration experts at Phoenix Water Damage Services also offer additional carpet services after the dry out process has been completed. These services include removing contaminated carpet pad and installing new carpet pad, carpet cleaning with an antimicrobial disinfectant and carpet stretching. This is a bonus for customers as they do not have to hire multiple companies.
Free, visual onsite estimates are available. You can schedule on their website with a convenient online form, click here. Or they can be contacted at (602) 362-4883. Phoenix Water Damage Services is located at 2502 N. 89th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037. They serve the whole Phoenix metropolitan area. A Lifetime Labor Guarantee is included with all water damage services. When homeowners and commercial property owners utilize these services, they will save time and money by having a trusted company do the job the right way the first time.
About Phoenix Water Damage Services: Owned by Robert Atlas, this company maintains a 5 Star rating on Google and is a certified partner through Rosie on the House, Angie’s List and Better Business Bureau. Phoenix Water Damage Services is a sister company to Phoenix Carpet Repair & Cleaning which has more than twenty-five years of experience in homeowner and commercial property carpet care.
Robert Atlas
Phoenix Water Damage Services
+1 602-362-4883
